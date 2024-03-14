After two weeks of starting electoral campaigns for the federal elections on June 2, 2024the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic have focused their proposals on social programs, either on their improvement or on the creation of new social aid.

In the case of improving social programs, both the coalition candidate “Let's Keep Making History”, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo; as the candidate of the “Strength and Heart for Mexico” coalition, Xóchitl Gálvez RuizHave proposed reduce the age to be a beneficiary of the Welfare Pension.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

However, it must be emphasized that there are two significant differences between the proposals of the candidates of the president's party. Andrés Manuel López Obrador and that of the opposition.

In this sense, The former head of Government of Mexico City, as part of her campaign proposals, announced that, if she is favored at the polls, she will promote a new social program exclusively for women between 60 and 64 years of age..

Thus, through the new federal social program, women between 60 and 64 years of age will receive the equivalent of half of what the beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly currently receive, that is, 3 thousand pesos every two months.

Morena vs PRI: DIFFERENCES in the proposals to REDUCE PENSION age for older adults/Photo: Banco del Bienestar

While, The candidate of the PAN, PRI and PRD, both men and women. No further details have been given so far..

Requirements for the Welfare Pension

The requirements to access, to date, the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly are the following:

*Be 65 years of age or older within the two-month period of incorporation.

*Be Mexican by birth or naturalization with current domicile in the Mexican Republic.

*Birth certificate.

*Current identification document: voting or INAPAM credential, passport or other documents issued by the corresponding authority that prove identity).

*Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

*Proof of address (maximum 6 months old) or proof of residence from the local authority.

*Single Welfare Form duly completed.

Morena vs PRI: DIFFERENCES in the proposals to REDUCE PENSION age for older adults/Photo: Freepik