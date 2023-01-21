Mexico.- Senator Ricardo Monreal I consider that Morena seeks to rectify the letter sent to morenista governors to ask for support four “caps” by 2024where he was included for the first time, however, He reiterated that “there is no level floor”.

Questioned on the subject at a press conference on January 21, Ricardo Monreal gave his opinion on the letter that the leader Mario Delgado sent to the 22 governors of Morena, where he was recognized for the first time as “corcholata” with Marcelo Ebrard, Claudia Sheinbaum and Adán Augusto López.

In this regard, the Zacatecan opined that the leadership of Morena seeks to “correct” to maintain the unity of the party, because as he has pointed out on various occasions, he does not think there is an “even floor” between him and the rest of the candidates for the candidacy presidential.

“The letter tries to rectify, it seems to me that there is no even floorand what the party tries opportunely or inopportunely is to correct, rectify to avoid any break in the future“Monreal said about the letter to the governors of Morena.

On the other hand, the coordinator of Morena in the Senate commented that the fact that the letter is addressed to governors state evidence that they are who “conduct politics in their states“. “It’s not the game, unfortunately,” he added.

Although he considered something positive that it is sought fixedr equitable rules for Morena’s “corcholatas”Monreal criticized that some governors have already established positions in favor of certain applicants.

“It was good that this letter was expressed to set fair rulesegalitarian and there is no persecution or disqualification for any of the four that are indicated there, so that the four have an even floor in their federative entities, which It has not been like that, because some governors are very inclined towards one option or anotherbut it is obvious that what they are trying to do is prevent this difference, this inclination and this favourite, from deepening,” the legislator commented.

Finally, the man from Zacatecas expressed his desire that there really be an even floor for the candidates for Morena’s presidential candidacy, otherwise he “would not admit it” and would not be part of the process.

“Hopefully and listen and act accordingly and not just remain in a mere letter, because otherwise I would not admit itI would not be in this process if the decision of the national leadership was not real and genuine, but I believe that it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that this happens,” concluded Ricardo Monreal.

