THE WORST CHANGES of government are those that, paradoxically, occur between similar parties. The political history of Mexico of the last 30 years proves it.

When vincent fox handed over administration to Felipe Calderon, the then head of the Office of the Presidency, Patricia Flores, gathered the Fox officials and fired them. None remained in the new cabinet.

The same thing happened with Ernesto Zedillo and Carlos Salinas: he swept the stairs from top to bottom, despite the warning that the country would go bankrupt if he did not keep Pedro Aspe in the Secretary of Finance.

Zedillo put Raúl Salinas in jailbut the transition with fox it was smooth thanks to José Ángel Gurría and Luis Ernesto Derbez. The second most important position, Treasury, went to a PRI member, Francisco Gil.

The same situation occurred between Calderon and Enrique Pena Nieto: lost the line that separated BREAD of the PRI: examples, Agustín Carstens, José Antonio Meade, Enrique de la Madrid and Javier Lozano.

Historically the left is fractured from within and in the race to retain the Presidency That maximum will not be the exception. Those who believe that the transition will be free of ruptures are mistaken.

Three weeks after the official start of the campaigns of the “caps” of Brunetteone is given fratricidal war between Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and Adán Augusto López Hernández.

ebrard He criticizes the selection process, denounces chicanes and sends signs of breaking if there is no level ground, reissuing 1994, when Manuel Camacho lost the candidacy to Luis Donaldo Colosio.

sheinbaum she will be able to win the poll and establish herself as a candidate, but there will still be “a lot of water flowing from here until June” and if Xochitl Galvez as a candidate for the opposition eclipses it, there may be a change of course.

As of September 5 Adam Augustus it will have to jump to a position that ensures political visibility and national presence. The government does not, because it would annul his presidential aspirations.

Brunette It has to be clear that fratricidal wars annihilate. We are already seeing it.

THE HARD GROUP behind Claudia Sheinbaum begins to counterpoint with the faction of the most moderate of the 4T that, until a few days ago, they would prefer someone more akin to them in the Presidency. Right there the inevitable break with the radical wing and the natural displacement of the groups of influence in that lethal pass of the post of Brunette to Brunette. On the first side, as head of the group, the spokesman Jesús Ramírez, and with him Mrs. Beatriz Gutérrez Müller, Epigmenio Ibarra, Pedro Miguel, Pablo Gómez, Citlalli Hernández, Paco Ignacio Taibo, El Fisgón Rafael Barajas, Román Meyer and Luisa María Mayor, among others. On the second side, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, Víctor Villalobos, Jorge Nuño, Alfonso Romo, Miguel Torruco, and of course Marcelo Ebrard and Adán Augusto López.

JOSE ANGEL GURRIA You have between now and September 3 to deliver your Government Plan to whoever is the candidate of the Opposition Front. The people of Tamaulipas will use what is already available in terms of diagnoses and solutions that think-tanks such as México Evalúa, IMCO, Cide, Ethos or CEEY have developed in recent years. Gurría will prepare a matrix of topics and will seek the support of experts. Example: Juan Carlos Romero Hicks, a specialist in Education issues, or Ildefonso Guajardo, in Economics, the former also withdrawn from the race and the latter still on hold. He also does not rule out inviting characters such as the former Secretary of the Treasury of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Carlos Urzua. The objective is to elaborate a plan that can be adopted by the candidate as a government platform.

AND WHILE SOME others get off and continue to join the race for the candidacy of the Opposition Alliance. Today it would be Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca’s turn. The funny thing is that he would register remotely, via Zoom, from somewhere in USA. The panista cannot come to CdMx because he could be apprehended. The former governor of Tamaulipas is registering at the last minute, after Lilly Téllez dropped out of the race. The Sonoran was the strong bet of that group, in which the political operators are Roberto Gil Zuarth and Guadalupe Acosta Naranjo. What path will these and theirs take given the impossibility of Francisco Javier to arrive, and the increasing empowerment of Xóchitl Gálvez?

MONEY WILL BE CRUCIAL in the election of the candidate of the Opposition Alliance and not to mention for the presidential campaign. Alejandro Moreno You will want to have a hand in both processes. So keep an eye on who is your main financial operator. This is Manuel Herrejón Suárez, who coincidentally after being appointed Secretary of Business Relations and Entrepreneurship of the PRI Nacional, became a partner of Masari Casa de Bolsa, the intermediary chaired by Fredi Farca Charabati, multi-sanctioned by the National Banking and Securities Commission, chaired by Jesús de la Fuente. Those close to the PRI have revealed that Herrejón is the mastermind behind the money laundering schemes of which “Alito” is accused today.

MANUEL VELASCO WILL SEARCH the re-election of senator for the PVEM or a deputation to, from there, jump to a cabinet position if Claudia Sheinbaum wins the 2024 presidential elections. “Güero” is appreciated by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador because of the closeness he had with his grandfather, Fernando Coello Pedrero. He has become the real interlocutor of the greens before the 4T, who has the right to handle and direct access to the National Palace, the opposite of Jorge Emilio González, ousted in the Tabasco environment. We will have to see if Velasco’s strength is enough to win Chiapas. If the Green goes alone, he will subtract votes from the cherries, especially if the President clings to sending Zoé Robledo, who appears below in the electoral preferences.

NORMA PINEAPPLE STANDED OUT this week to the fourtheist deputies who, via Ignacio Mier, invited her to the talks on the Reform to the

Power of attorney. The President of the Supreme Court told them in writing that the rest of the ministers “had not authorized their attendance”, which drew the attention of Congress and especially Morena, since the head of the Court has never asked permission from his peers to go to protocol events. In return, Piña also asked the deputies in writing to individually invite the rest of his colleagues. Why doesn’t the President go, but she requests the presence of the other ministers? Piña’s rebuff is going to be very costly because now the opposition will go all out against the more than 21 billion pesos that the Court has in its trusts.

IN THE BREAD a schism is beginning to be seen. And it is that the PAN leaders in several states of the country had already agreed with santiago creel support him in the 2024 presidential candidacy. They had the approval of the party’s president, Marko Cortes. But the militant bases in the entities have been rebelling in recent days, giving support to Xóchitl Gálvez. They see the senator from Hidalgo as someone disruptive and that she is energizing the presidential race. Creel, until the day of his registration, was confident of having the votes of the militancy, approximately 200,000, but with an ongoing rout, the hard line of the blue-and-white leadership seems to no longer be able to guarantee him anything.

