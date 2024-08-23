In order to obtain more votes in the last election, Morena “lent” winning candidates to its allies from the PVEM and PT, which the opposition accuses of being a cause of distortion in the composition of the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the INE’s review of the membership of the winning candidates, the PVEM was the party that most relied on Morena leaders to compete under its acronym, as 18 of them won a seat. While six did so with the PT.

Morena again applied in this year’s election what it criticized in 2015, with the so-called “watermelon” deputies, green on the outside, but red on the inside. In those elections, Morena supporters described the Green Party as a “nest of electoral criminals” for registering PRI members as their own candidates to inflate their victories.

In 2018, the Morena, PVEM and PT alliance applied the same strategy. The cherry-colored party claimed that it had won 106 majority seats, but the INE showed that another 114 Morena supporters had played along with their allies, with the aim of inflating their victories and obtaining more plurinominal seats.

In 2021, the electoral body stopped this practice by creating the figure of “effective affiliation”, that is, returning the victory to the party to which the winning candidate is a member in order to calculate the distribution of plurinominal seats, which inhibited cheating. However, in the current process, Morena, PVEM and PT once again resorted to this mechanism. In this way, of the 57 seats that the PVEM supposedly obtained, 18 are headed by Morena members, as well as six of the 34 PT victories. Although to a lesser extent, the phenomenon occurred in reverse, three winning candidates who are members of the PVEM or PT competed under the Morena initials. This crossing served the INE to calculate the distribution of plurinominal seats, but they were not quantified as part of the new parliamentary groups, so that, once they take office, they could return to Morena, where they are members, and that bench could grow. In its defense, the cherry-colored party assured that many of these candidates are on the party’s unpurged registry, but are no longer Morena supporters. Last Wednesday, the Morena representative, Sergio Gutiérrez, clarified to the INE that Ramón Flores, who the authority classified as part of Morena, but won for the PT, was automatically excluded from the party, as he is the leader of the PT in Sonora. However, the Prerogatives Directorate warned him that this is an internal problem that his party must resolve, since he appears as its member on the registry. The opposition parties affirm that the strategies used by the coalition Let’s Keep Making History caused a distortion in the composition of the Chamber. “These victories that are obtained by having been assigned to certain candidates, because that is what was agreed in the agreement, are counted to the allied parties and not to the party that the people voted for. “What we are seeing is an authentic transfer of votes that allows Morena to displace the districts that they win from the Labor Party and the Green Party; “Pretend that he did not win the victories that he did obtain, in order to be assigned more proportional representation deputies,” claimed Braulio López, MC representative before the INE.