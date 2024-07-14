Much has been criticized the present municipal administration by the few Morena supporters who were included in The gabinet and those who managed to get in have been dismissed by Mayor Martin Ahumada Quintero, who is on a mission to leave the payroll as it was given to him, since he inflated it a lot during his three-year term despite proclaiming that austerity was his thing. A few days ago he fired the director of Welfare, Eduardo López López, one of the Morena members who came in with the government in motion, after replacing Enrique Covarrubias Hernández in that position, and by the way, Professor López passed with more shame than glory in that responsibility. The other Morena member who was also fired was the municipal reporter, Marco Antonio Borboa Trasviña, who contrary to Eduardo López, was doing very well in his position, but they decided that he also had to go. Although it was already known that in the final stretch of this administration there were going to be layoffs, the PRI and PAS members who are also in the City Council are still there, and it is those from Morena who have had to be sacrificed.

Although the building that will house the Criminal Justice Center in Guasave It is practically finished, since it is said that it will start operating at the end of this month or the beginning of August, lawyers from the municipality are not so convinced that the building will be put into operation in the time that the authorities presume. Efraín Ibarra Espinoza, president of the Regional Block of Bar Associations of Sinaloa, recognized that there is a lot of uncertainty in this regard, since they have not been informed at all about how this building will operate, that is why this week they met to ask for the unity of the guild, since only together will they be able to achieve that heartfelt demand of the Criminal Justice Center, become a reality soon.

The president of the Youth and Sports Commission in the council, Luis Fernando Velázquez López, made it clear that young people who have won in any category of the Youth Merit Award In the last three years, they will not be able to participate in the 2024 edition, this after launching the call this week. Registrations are already open for this distinction that will be made on August 28. There will be eight categories up for grabs. It is expected that there will be a much larger response than in 2023, when only 60 entered and many signed up at “a quarter to 12.”

Neighbors of the Nío syndicate They assure that despite the importance they represent for Guasave The ruins of the place, there is very little effort to better monitor this cultural heritage, since not only children go in to play in them, but even young people use them as a canteen when drinking in that area. The neighbors ask the authorities to better monitor the ruins and be more energetic with those who get in, because if they continue so permissive, they will further vandalize a site that is an important part of the history of the municipality.