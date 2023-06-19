Rispidity, betrayals, criticism and even uncomfortable political proposals are just some of the qualities that you can have the internal election of Morena that is looking for its presidential candidate for 2024.

From today, the six candidates registered by Morena, the Green Party and the Labor Party will start a tour of the country to promote themselves internally and achieve the highest score in the surveys that will define the possible successor to AMLO.

The challenge of proposing a new government without hitting López Obrador will be definitive, agreed analysts interviewed by EL DEBATE.

Process

In a questioned partisan strategy, Marcelo Ebrard, Manuel Velasco, Ricardo Monreal, Adán Augusto López, Gerardo Fernández Noroña and Claudia Sheinbaum, registered as candidates last week, as established by the National Council of Morena; they resigned from the position they previously held.

For almost three months, from June 19 to August 27 may be promoted internally. The polls will be held from August 28 to September 3 and finally by September 6 the winner will be known in a final result, as established.

For specialists, the terms, dates and stages established by Morena have given rise to doubts about the control of the resources, the possible anticipated acts of the campaign and the dirty war between the profiles.

Slogans

Bernardo León Olea, an expert in political science and electoral laws, indicated in an interview for EL DEBATE that you can expect a campaign where they are going to be promoted in a very, very weird way. Although he stressed that the key is to make them known to society, he criticized that in addition to that there will be no public policy, but rather generalities. “It is with Claudia, that everything is going to be very well, up and forward. In other words, pure slogans that say nothing and do not explain what they want to do, ”he exemplified.

For her part, UNAM academic and political science expert Martha Singer considered that the applicants they have a very big problem, which is having to be very careful not to criticize the government in power, not to get rid of the positions of President López Obrador. “They will have to be very careful not to violate the law, not to violate the continuity of the project of the president of the republic and, of course, to differentiate between them. That is going to be the most difficult, all in the same boat, but all different, different in what respect? ”, He questioned.

Praise club?

The specialist Bernardo León Olea criticized, for his part, that instead of there being a debate, a contrast of public policies, It’s going to be a praise club for López Obrador. “I can’t imagine Claudia Sheinbaum, Ebrard, in his propaganda from here to the poll, saying that he is going to change the policies of López Obrador. No, because at that moment they lose the candidacy. An interesting political game, ”she highlighted.

For Luis A. González Tule, doctor in Political Science and teacher in Latin American Studies, very intense days are coming, with a lot of activism from the applicants. He thought, however, that the contest will possibly focus on three applicants: Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard and Adán Augusto López.

By having certain restrictions, not only by law but by what was agreed in the National Council of Morena, in order not to campaign politically, the ability they have to comply with those agreements will be evidenced.

AMLO effect

“To what extent will the applicants be committed to complying with the agreement and complying with and managing themselves within the framework of the electoral legislation? That remains to be seen,” she launched.

The Iteso University academic also told EL DEBATE that complicated times are undoubtedly expected for Morena and her process, and that things will surely come out of one and the other applicant. About the role of President López Obrador in the process, the analysts agreed that without a doubt the president has a presence. Martha Singer considered that the apparent distancing where is letting them play freely, It opens up an interesting scenario for all of them and for Claudia Sheinbaum. She considered that it creates a space where apparently there is not a finger, but stressed that it will be very difficult to get a good result from so many surveys where it is unknown what they are going to ask the militancy.

Pressure on the opposition

Luis A. González Tule added that although the president has not openly said who he wants his successor to be, what he has has established from the beginning are the rules of the game. And the rules, practically since he founded his movement, have been clear, which is to choose the candidates, in this case the presidential one, through a poll. However, he emphasized that there are still pending issues such as which polling companies will be to carry out these surveys or what questions they will ask.

In turn, he considered that basically AMLO is the one who promotes the political scenario that the country is experiencing, puts the issue on the agenda and what it does is also advance the election a bit and put the spotlight on the party. “The president advances the electoral or decision period of the aspirant or candidate a lot, and he also pressures the opposition to define themselves,” he said.

It should be noted that although the opposition parties have not yet reached an agreement on their methods for choosing candidates, they have already held meetings derived from Morena’s strategy.

Context

INE precautionary measures

He INE reacted to the complaints and denunciations filed by the PRD and two individuals about the internal process carried out by Morena. The body issued a preventive measure against Claudia Sheinbaum, Adán Augusto López, Marcelo Ebrard, Ricardo Monreal, Manuel Velasco and Gerardo Fernández Noroña.

Among the calls is that the speeches and messages they make should not contain direct and explicit calls express to vote against or in favor of any person or political force. In addition, the propaganda that, in the case, is exposed in the acts that are carried out must not have the purpose of publicizing proposals related to any aspiration of an electoral nature. On the contrary, it must contain, in a clear and visible way, the process to which it is addressed. The INE indicates that they must comply with reports of ordinary spending, in accordance with their obligations in terms of auditing.

Video and discord claim?

Despite the fact that they asked the attendees of the Morena National Congress to leave their cell phones when entering, a video was leaked showing a claim by Claudia Sheinbaum to Alfonso Durazo, president of the council and governor of Sonora. On his social networks, fellow candidate Gerardo Fernández Noroña clarified that the former head of government claims the negative cheers that she received upon arrival, particularly because it had been agreed that the applicants would arrive alone. While AMLO described this type of video as “normal” to generate controversy; The national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, announced that the audiovisual leak will be investigated.