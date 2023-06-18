Mexico has begun the race to succeed the most acclaimed president of recent decades, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whose resistance in the polls is admirable when he is already in the fifth year of his six-year term, with around 65% citizen approval, which ranks among the most valued leaders in the world by its constituents. How to replace such a politician without cracking the party and the electoral advantage? He himself is taking the reins of a process for which four of the most relevant names of Morena have applied, the formation with which he reached the presidency in 2018, but two of them start at the head: the mayoress of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, who raises the opportunity for a woman to direct the destiny of the most populous Spanish-speaking country on the planet for the first time, and Marcelo Ebrard, who has been foreign minister, facing the always complicated relations with the United States and a pandemic that made him famous for his negotiations to get vaccines in any corner of the world. The third in contention is Adán Augusto López, Secretary of the Interior, the most powerful man in the cabinet, and then Ricardo Monreal, a history of Mexican politics who has led the ranks of the Morenistas in the Senate with his own voice.

Abandoned the positions they held, all of them have already launched the campaign to win the open survey of the population with which the ruling party will designate the candidate for the presidency on September 6 to continue the project started by López Obrador, pompously called Fourth Transformation, which places his mandate at the height of three historical milestones: independence from the Spanish Crown, the reform undertaken by Benito Juárez and the Mexican revolution led by Francisco I. Madero, the “apostle of democracy”. There is nothing.

Few doubt, however, that the Obradorista party and project will continue at the polls, given that Morena is facing an unarmed opposition that is presenting itself allied to the June 2024 elections to have a chance of victory, but that still it has not decided who will head the presidential cartel nor the procedure to designate it. That is the reason why many take it for granted that the day the results of Morena’s internal survey are known, Mexicans will already be before the next president of the Republic, but in politics, and especially in Mexico, no it wins for surprises, which can come from any flank.

The noise of the succession began, abnormally compared to the usual times, more than a year ago, when the first candidates for the presidency were uncovered. Movements so anticipated could have made a dent in the governability of the country, but the strength of the president has not left a loophole for it. Quite the contrary, López Obrador is leading the succession with successful coups that keep the party together, still, such as the fact of presenting the party poll as a school grades game that leaves no one out. According to what has been leaking in recent weeks, the winner will be the presidential candidate, the second will lead the Morenista ranks in the Senate, the third, in Congress, and the fourth must be included in the new government cabinet that is formed at end of 2024. All have been prompted by the powerful president to immediately abandon the positions they had, to leave the same goal, without privileges, a concession to Foreign Minister Ebrard, until now very critical of the opportunities enjoyed by his adversaries under from their government posts. Until the concert of the singer Rosalía in the great square of the capital, it was quickly interpreted as a bath of popularity of the mayoress in her race for the presidency. And what about the launching pad that the Ministry of the Interior has provided all these months for its owner, Adán Augusto López, who has toured the country on behalf of the president, an endorsement that everyone disputes. His position is equivalent to that of a vice president, who is in charge of carrying out politics and negotiating with the governors in each territory, that is, at all hours on television.

A third matter emanating from the last national congress of the party, where the previous extremes were discussed, was the recommendation that the media disaffected with the Government be banned from this campaign, among them the platform Latinus or the newspaper Reforma democratic blunder that the candidates have already disobeyed by granting interviews with some prominent journalists in the country.

Thorny terrain has been the survey with which the candidate of Morena will be decided, the object of clashes for months. Some applicants, such as Monreal or Ebrard, doubted the cleanliness of a consultation directed by the party apparatus, although it will finally be compared with other identical polls, a mirror, that independent companies will prepare at the same time to endorse the result of the original; and they also expressed their misgivings about the questions that would be submitted to the criteria of the Mexicans. They tried to get them to only vote for their favorite candidate from a simple list of names, but future voters will be questioned about the most recognized “attributes” of the candidates, which favors a kitchen of the most controversial results.

Each step in this process is leaving rivers of political ink every day, which only irritates the opposition, which is not without reason when it criticizes that the deadlines set by the electoral law to initiate partisan procedures are being breached. and campaign campaigns prior to the elections, set for November. Morena is playing these days with a conceptual trap, calling her candidates “coordinators” to avoid probable reprisals from the electoral court, which has already received a handful of appeals against the morenista plans. In any case, the National Electoral Institute has already stopped the unbridled exit of the candidates, forcing them to meet only in acts with militants; They will not be able to ask for the vote or make their government proposals known. And no messages on radio or television. In any case, the entire country has spent months with painted murals and banners advertising those who are called in Mexico “corcholatas”, that is, the aspirants for president.

Nothing can stop the atmosphere of presidential succession, which began at the end of this week with the luxury of rallies. Dressed in the color of feminism, Claudia Sheinbaum left the mayor’s office with a massive speech before her followers at the Monument to the Revolution, where Lázaro Cárdenas, one of the most respected rulers in Mexico and mentioned by President Obrador, is buried. Ebrard stepped forward last Monday by resigning his position as chancellor at the National Palace, where he entered in a suit and came out with a T-shirt that read: “Smile, everything will be fine,” a tribute to López’s old campaign slogan. Obrador in 2006. Adán Augusto López also does not detach himself from the figure of the leader, whom he mentions with almost biblical anecdotes, both are friends and both from Tabasco. Finally, Ricardo Monreal – there are two other applicants, but featherweights – has been the loose verse in recent months, with whom the president has had a well-known confrontation that has closed the doors of the National Palace for almost two years. López Obrador condemned him to the ostracism of silence, nor did he mention it. At the beginning of May, the president healed the disagreement with a meeting that guaranteed peace in the chicken coop. It was the beginning of an agreement that would materialize last Sunday in a family photo with the four applicants together and the lesson of unity learned. The best-tuned orchestra to face the presidential succession under the baton of the president, under whose umbrella everyone shelters with praise that sometimes exceeds blush. With the opposition dismasted, the most notable obstacle on the morenista horizon before the conquest of the new six-year term comes from the friendly fire that can be unleashed in the ranks themselves. The race has started.

