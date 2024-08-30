Mexico City.- Morena legislators are seeking to make some changes to the judicial reform bill that will begin to be discussed in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies next Monday.

Members of the working group created by the Morena party to analyze the ruling, including former minister Olga Sánchez Cordero, indicated that they are studying the possibility of including in secondary laws issues such as the legibility and suitability requirements of the candidates who will go to the polls.

These changes – they indicated – would be carried out without touching the two issues that are irreducible for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum: the direct election of judges, magistrates and ministers and the replacement of the Federal Judicial Council by a Judicial Disciplinary Tribunal and a body with administrative functions. It is expected that the discussion of the judicial reform will begin without having a clear idea of ​​the cost of the electoral processes in which judges, magistrates and ministers will be elected, since according to members of the working group, they will wait to approve the constitutional reform so that the INE can make the calculation.

Following the working group meeting, Sánchez Cordero reported that he had already submitted his proposed amendments, which are substantive and focus on the eligibility and suitability requirements and the profiles of the candidates who will participate in the electoral processes.

Yesterday, the former minister criticized the majority’s attempt to establish from the Constitution the requirements that judges must meet to go to direct election, including that they have an average score of 8 and that they present five letters of reference from neighbors, colleagues or people who support their suitability. “It should not be there. I have already discussed them (the proposals) with Leonel (Godoy), we will see what response we get from the entire study group, because it is not just me, but it is a study group and, in addition, which ones are accepted and which are not accepted, but what I can be very calm about is that they are reasonable and that they are for improvement,” she said. Leonel Godoy acknowledged that, in addition to Sánchez Cordero, other Morena legislators have proposals to modify the ruling. As an example, he said that deputy Irma Juan Carlos, who in the current Legislature chaired the Commission of Indigenous and Afro-Mexican Peoples, has proposals that have to do with pluriculturalism and its normative systems. “The idea is that we listen to each other and debate, that we have a single proposal and that we go together,” said the legislator, who affirmed that the unity of the bench is not in doubt. Godoy reiterated that the discussion of the ruling in the plenary will begin next Monday, after the document is made public on Sunday, in a second session, after the installation of the General Congress. “The parliamentary procedure is that the initiative is presented directly to the plenary and, there, the proposals of our colleagues and the opposition will be presented,” he said. Both legislators said they did not know the cost of the electoral processes in which judges, magistrates and ministers would be elected and announced that they will wait to approve the reform so that the INE can make the calculation. “No, I have not touched that, I have touched it, rather I have been going through the eligibility and suitability requirements of all the candidates, I do not have the slightest idea of ​​how much of the budget it is,” said Sánchez Cordero.

“The INE will decide how much the proposal covers, because once this constitutional reform is approved, we will have to look at the issue of gradualness, who will be elected in June of next year and who will be elected until 2027,” Godoy said.