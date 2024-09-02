Mexico City.- Federal deputies from Morena presented a request for impeachment and a criminal complaint against the two judges who granted provisional suspensions to the discussion of judicial reform.

Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies, reported through social media the actions taken against Martha Eugenia Magaña, Fifth District Judge in Morelos, and Felipe Consuelo Soto, Third Judge of Amparo and Federal Trials in Chiapas, for what he described as a “gross invasion of incompetence.”

“Nobody is going to stop the reform of the Judicial Branch,” he said. Previously, in the first ordinary session of the Chamber of Deputies, headed by Gutiérrez Luna, Ricardo Monreal mentioned that they cannot submit to the tyranny of the cap and gown, in reference to the suspensions issued, which he described as inappropriate, arguing that they violate the Constitution and the principle of legality.

“The law, the Constitution, the doctrine and the jurisprudence are on our side, that is why we do not accept the tyranny of the cap and gown (…) They want to make them out to be heroes, they are nothing more than vulgar, vulgar violators of the Constitution,” said the Morena member.

The representatives of the PVEM and PT, parties allied to Morena, spoke in the same tone, rejecting the suspensions and warning that there will be no delays or tactics that impede the discussion of the judicial reform. Judge Martha Eugenia Magaña granted a provisional suspension on Friday, in which she orders that the ruling not affect the four federal judges who promoted the injunction. “Which implies that said project in particular cannot be discussed and voted on by the Chamber of Deputies of the new Legislature (which is installed this Monday),” says the suspension issued in injunction 1251/2024. For his part, Judge Felipe Consuelo granted a provisional suspension yesterday, which does not stop the discussion of the reform, but does prevent it from being carried out. In amparo 1190/2024, it states that the Chambers can continue with the legislative process, but if they approve the opinion, it prohibits them from sending the respective decree to the state legislatures, of which at least half plus one must give their approval to complete the reform to the Constitution.