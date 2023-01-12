The Morena leaders, PVEM Y PT they tied their alliance to the governorship of the State of Mexico, with Delfina Gomez What candidate.

Although the official announcement would be at 12:00, in a joint conference of the national leaders, the presentation was postponed until tomorrow.

The Mexican pevemistas had been reluctant to form a coalition, since unlike other parts of the country they maintained stronger ties with the PRI, with which they formed an alliance for 15 years and with which they even formed an alliance in 2017 in the Edomexwith Alfredo del Mazo as a candidate for Governor.

The leader of the PVEM in

Edomex,

Pepe Couttolencstated that although they went with him PRI in the past electoral process ”

It never translated into a real participation of the Green in the different government spaces, much less in the construction of public agreements that benefited the society that trusted us.“.



“The Green Party in the State of Mexico will seek to build an electoral and government alliance with the teacher Delfina Gómez. At this moment the most responsible thing is to guarantee the governability of the State of Mexico in the coming years. “Right now, 8 out of 10 Mexicans want the PRI to stop governing the State of Mexico and this includes, of course, our ecologist militancy. We ecologists find in the teacher Delfina Gómez a consistent, animalistic, environmentalist and with genuine concern for the State of Mexico”, raised Couttolenc.

The green leader in the entity recognized that he aspired to the nomination for the governorshipbut said he chose to give up a “single” goal and attend to the approach of the 30,000 ecologists who participated in a consultation to define the course of the match in 2023.

“With teacher Delfina Gómez we agree on the generation of well-being in favor of the most vulnerable people, as well as on the construction of an alliance government based on respect for human rights and the improvement of the quality of life of the We are going to add our strength and unity to this campaign. “In this political moment, the Green Party will be a factor of governance in the State of Mexico. This alliance will not be a blank check. We will continue touring the State of Mexico and doing politics. We are going to show that minorities count, matter and that We know how to govern, we are going to join forces and put an end to 100 years of political chiefdoms, because we are going to remove the same old people from power,” Couttolenc said.

On Monday, the leader of Morena stated that they were only to define if it would be coalition either candidacy common, which will be defined in the next few hours.

“We have practically concluded the negotiation of the alliance with the Labor Party and the Green Party. Recognize both forces that they have a commitment to our President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and to his project. This makes things easier because it is an alliance that is builds from a transformation project, from principles”, showed off.