Hundreds of kilometers from Mexico City, in Guerrero, the setbacks of the electoral campaign are experienced in a different way than could be expected. There is little more than a month left for citizens to go to the polls in the largest elections in the history of Mexico and tensions in the state grouping of Morena, the party of President López Obrador, do not diminish. They are going up. The appointment of Evelyn Salgado Pineda as a candidate for governor to replace her father, the controversial Félix Salgado Macedonio, far from calming spirits, has deepened internal divisions.

More information

More than 30% of state councilors in Guerrero, out of a total of 80, disagree with the express appointment of Salgado Pineda. The decision was made after the Electoral Court left his father out of the race for failing to file a report on pre-campaign expenses. The Morena leadership has closed ranks around the candidate and appeals to the unity of its voters to sweep the next elections with a massive vote for the party, whoever the candidate is. The decision to put Salgado Pineda through an express poll, however, has fallen like a bucket of cold water on groups not aligned with Félix Salgado Macedonio and discouragement is spreading. “They have not taken into account the militancy. In Morena we have women and men of real struggle who have traveled the State. They are nothing more than impositions in the old corrupt style that we did not want and the same or worse is being done, ”says a militant from the ranks in Guerrero who assures that Salgado Macedonio has taken over Morena in the state. “He will win, but not in the desired way,” adds another party source in Guerrero who prefers not to give his name. “Morena is not Felix.”

Although the party cannot hang on to the president’s name due to the electoral ban, his charisma and message are so internalized that the party’s leader, Mario Delgado, refers to the president at rallies and announcements as: “You know who.” The figure of López Obrador has become the great omnipresent these months during the quarrels. Those few words serve to activate memory and appeal to the massive vote that the president obtained in Guerrero during the last elections of 2018, where he swept 1.2 million votes. The purpose of Morena now is to leave behind the disagreements and calm the spirits.

Guerrero, plagued by violence and drug trafficking, is one of the most vulnerable states in the country with very high rates of poverty and inequality. For almost three years, AMLO has been able to print his personal brand in the entity and was one of the first regions to take advantage of the Government’s subsidy policy for vulnerable populations. One in three families in Guerrero are beneficiaries of López Obrador’s priority programs.

People visit the market in the Colonia Progreso del Puerto de Acapulco, in Guerrero, on May 2, 2021, a few weeks after the elections for the governor of the State and for multi-member councils took place. Nayeli Cruz

In addition to these welfare support, there is the disenchantment of the population with the governments of the PRD and the PRI, for decades in power and now in a coalition with the same candidate, Mario Moreno Arcos. “Morena’s directive is that the greatest number of deputies and city councils be won to take advantage of the distrust of the majority of the population with the PRD and the PRI,” says a journalist from Acapulco who asks to remain anonymous. The desire to remove them from power and the hope in López Obrador, result in Morena leading the polls with a 10-point advantage, even though he has not had a candidate for most of the campaign. “We are tired of the PRI that has stolen and killed a lot, we cannot allow them to continue in government,” says Cristina Ramírez, 55. The woman assures that she will vote for Evelyn Salgado.

In the attempt to resolve the squaring of the circle, Félix Salgado Macedonio, a veteran politician and astute man, has managed to establish himself as López Obrador’s ambassador in Guerrero. In return, the president has done nothing but pamper him and defend him. Both have known each other since the founding of the PRD, at the end of the 1980s. Despite the controversy over having two complaints of rape and another three for sexual abuse, López Obrador has always affirmed that it is about “politicking” and things that are “his own.” of the electoral times ”against his candidate. The message has penetrated deeply into Guerrero and few people dare to speak about it. “For better or for worse, everyone knows who Felix is ​​in Guerrero,” says the source close to the party. “All women should be against him. Even his daughter, ”says René Otero, while enjoying a beef head taco at the Progreso market in Acapulco. “It is one of the stupidities of the law, to let the daughter be a candidate. We no longer suck our thumb. The one who will manage everything underneath is going to be him, ”says the 71-year-old retiree.

Far from his charisma, Salgado Macedonio has also sought to show himself as a social fighter, a victim of the electoral authorities, including the National Electoral Institute (INE), whom he has threatened to disappear when he becomes a senator again. “I’m going to screw them pretty. The INE is going to fall, “he said last Saturday during a rally in Acapulco. In his attempt at victimization, sources close to him assure that what he really seeks is to turn the page in the case of rapes, the scandal that has done the most damage in recent months and that is still open in the State Prosecutor’s Office . His biggest critics also point to the management he had as mayor of Acapulco (2006 – 2008) when the city experienced one of the worst times of violence. The tropical paradise became a hell and the citizens had breakfast with shootings and headless people in the streets. The terror that the narco sowed those years, scared away tourism and affected the economy of Guerrero.

Election announcements by candidates for multi-member councils and governor in the port of Acapulco in the state of Guerrero, on May 2, 2021. Nayeli Cruz

There are those who look with suspicion and distrust at the Salgado family, also at Evelyn Salgado Pineda, with little political experience to be the candidate for governor. At just 22 years old, her father appointed her president of the Acapulco DIF and between 2012 – 2018 she was a delegate of the Secretary for Women in Guerrero. “Evelyn received the contributions of the builders for the City Council through the DIF”, says the consulted journalist. Salgado Pineda is separated from Alfredo Alonso, son of Joaquín Alonso Piedra, an Acapulco businessman arrested at the end of 2016 and accused of being an operator of the Beltrán Leyva cartel in the city. “I don’t like Salgado Macedonio, but I’m going to vote for Morena whoever the candidate is because I respect the president,” says a taxi driver with more than 40 years in the profession.

Salgado Pineda has assured that if she reaches the Government, the decisions will be made by her, but that she will always have her father, with whom she is very close, her best guide. “They are all the same, miss,” says Don Amado, over 80 years old, who assures that he will not vote in the next elections. “Well, it doesn’t seem bad to me that he takes his dad’s advice. Good leaders often make good decisions because they have someone to advise them, ”says the taxi driver. Mr. Otero shows his respect for López Obrador, but says that he would never vote for Félix Salgado or Evelyn Salgado, and that he has no choice but to vote for the PRI. “Guerrero is full of caciques,” he says before taking another bite of his taco. “We have to choose at least scrubbing [al menos malo]”.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the informative keys of the present time of this country