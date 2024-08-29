Chihuahua, Chih.- The coordinator of the Morena deputies in the State Congress, Cuauhtémoc Estrada, rejected the tightening of the Law of Citizen Participation in terms of revocation of mandate, due to the tightening that the PAN intends to vote on in today’s extraordinary session.

He mentioned that, in his opinion, the PAN and the PRI are trying to protect the Governor, so that the organizations that might begin to organize a consultation exercise will have greater complications in completing the requirements and percentages.

The reform, which will be voted on with a positive opinion, consists of changing the percentages established in article 54; instead of 5 percent to 10 percent of the electoral roll of Chihuahua, that is to say, for it to proceed it would go from 150 thousand signatures to 300 thousand and for the decision to be binding, from one million one hundred thousand to one million 300 thousand signatures.

“If the current ones are also very high, they are almost impossible to meet. Just check the votes of June 2, to see which political option completed one million one hundred thousand and you will find that none,” said the deputy.