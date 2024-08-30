Chihuahua, Chih.- “Javier Corral’s senate seat is a disgrace for the people of Chihuahua and for Mexicans, since he took office under the protection of Morena, despite being a fugitive from justice,” said Deputy Alfredo Chávez, coordinator of the PAN in the State Congress.

“Javier Corral is the new ‘Javi Noble’ of Mexican politics, and he is Javi Noble because he belongs to the Morena nobility, and he is the Senator who has been sworn in today as a fugitive from justice,” said the legislator.

Chávez Madrid considered that the now Morena member aims to make a media show of justice, the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office abused its authority to avoid the arrest warrant, for whom he described as “the President of the Republic’s cheerleader.”

He said that for him, Corral lacks moral quality, since he evaded justice with the complicity of a “carnal prosecutor,” and that the appropriate thing now is to seek impeachment to remove Corral’s constitutional immunity and bring him to justice.

“He is a favorite of the 4T, I assure you colleagues that neither you nor I as ordinary citizens would have a prosecutor who we could call on the phone to defend us,” he said.

He described him as a senator bought by the 4T in order for him to develop a speech against National Action.

“I want to remind Javier Corral of everything he said about the President of the Republic, I want to remind him of what he said in office when he was a senator for the National Action Party, and today he becomes a cheerleader to promote his impunity, and the unfortunate thing is that Morena defends a fugitive from justice,” he said and concluded.