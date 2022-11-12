For the fourth consecutive year, the public resources increase exponentially, but to continue with the construction of expensive, inefficient, improvised and useless works, diverting them from the items devoted to attending to the health, employment, security, education and development of the population.

Thus it follows from Expenses budget that the group in power approved alone for the coming year and that contemplates a total of 8.3 billion pesos, of which one billion is pure debt.

That is to say, the Federal Executive Branch manages the treasury at will, squandering it and rapidly indebting the country.

He says support the population through seven programs that reach the figure of 500 billion pesos, however, it is not a social development policy, but of vote buying run by partisan operators disguised as public servers, who give the resources not to those who need them, but to those who guarantee electoral support.

To achieve this goal, current spending grows by 315 billion pesos; yes, the one that is used to pay bills for restaurants, cars, gasoline, lodging, travel expenses and personal fees.

What the Mexican Nation can see in the expenditure budget is not planning to meet its needs, solve its problems and enhance its capabilities, but rather a plan to plunder it, buy votes and generate further backwardness in all regions.

Morena is not interested in allocating public resources for vaccines, solving the medicine supply problem, rehabilitating hospitals, addressing school dropouts, and supporting education.

The calls of States and Municipalities to address public security have been ignored for the fourth consecutive year. There is no valid argument or human pain that moves the group in power to address the serious situation in which the country finds itself.

The elimination of support for agricultural production continues, causing food security today to be further than ever from being achieved.

Employment and production are two words that the group in power does not know or care to know and therefore does not contemplate them in its program of looting the country.

The year 2023 will be very difficult for the family economy, since inflation will continue to hit its pocket, while the absence of public investment and job creation programs will weaken its support pillars. But Morena is not interested in that because she has already self-approved her bag of 8 billion pesos to continue creating new rich and try to buy what she cannot earn due to her government action.