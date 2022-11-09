Mexico.- The national leader of Brunette, Mario Slimrevealed the poll results on electoral reform that he ordered to make the party, and that show that the 60% of Mexicans are in favor of the initiative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), contrary to what was stated by the president of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Cordova.

In a virtual conference this November 9, Mario Delgado highlighted that the Morena poll results reaffirm Mexicans’ support for AMLO’s electoral reform and Lorenzo Córdova, who minimized the results of the INE survey that showed citizen support for the initiative, denies the statements.

To demonstrate that the opinion of Mexicans has not changed from September to November, Morena hired the pollster parametry to conduct a survey of 800 homes in the country last weekend, using the same questions from the INE survey. “We repeated the survey that the INE did, because they said that it had a lot of time and that surely public opinion had already changed,” he justified.

Morena’s survey revealed that the 60% of Mexicans are in favor of an electoral reformcompared to the 51% who gave their approval in the INE survey.

The results that are being presented today are overwhelming: the people of Mexico are in favor of the reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador,” Mario Delgado underlined when presuming the results of the survey.

In the case of the Morena poll, 30% considered an electoral reform very necessary and 30% considered it somewhat necessary, while 34% responded that it is little or not at all necessary for the country at this time.

On the other hand, a 35% of those surveyed said they were aware of the electoral reform of AMLO, while in the INE survey, last September, only 27% were aware of the presidential initiative, that is, there was a growth of eight percentage points.

In the Morena survey, 60% of Mexicans considered an electoral reform necessary. Image: Morena / Parametry

Also, the 80% of the citizens consulted spoke in favor of allocating fewer resources to political partieswhile 79% support reducing the number of multi-member deputies and senators at the federal level, a decrease compared to the 87% who supported this point in the INE survey.

Refering to substitution of the INE by the National Institute of Elections and Consultations (INEC), another central point of the electoral reform, the 65% spoke in favor of the measure, more than the 52% who supported this change in the INE survey.

Given the results of the survey, Mario Delgado stressed that Mexicans do support the main points of the electoral reform of AMLO, such as reducing resources to the parties, reducing plurinominals, reducing resources to the INE and replacing it, as well as electing electoral councilors by popular vote, among others.

65% of Mexicans spoke in favor of replacing the INE with the INEC, as proposed by the electoral reform. Image: Morena / Parametry

In this sense, he accused the opposition, including INE advisers, of promoting a disinformation campaign against the electoral reform, for which he again denied that Morena seeks to eliminate the electoral body.

“Why did we want to repeat this measurement? Because the right, the conservatives and some electoral advisers have mounted a false campaign of lies and disinformation, saying that Morena wants to attack democracy and that she wants the INE to disappear, that is absolutely false “Dellow stressed.