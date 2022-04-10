Mexico.- The party bench Brunette in the Chamber of Deputies presented a new proposal for electrical reform in which they included 9 of the 12 proposals demanded by the legislative opposition bloc goes to Mexico.

For weeks, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), the National Action Party (BREAD), the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and Citizen Movement (MC), warned that they would not accompany the president’s energy project Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador if it was not changed.

He was the coordinator of the parliamentary group of the National Regeneration Movement in the Lower House of the Congress of the Union, Ignacio Mier Velazcothe one in charge of presenting the new “energy counter-reform” proposal, where they added 9 of the 12 proposals made by the opposition parliamentary factions to the officialdom.

“I delivered the formal proposal that contains the considerations, so that it can be circulated among the members of the Jucopo, analyzed and socialized with the rest of the members of each Parliamentary Group and they reason their vote based on it,” he mentioned in the extraordinary meeting of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo).

In this sense, the Morena legislator urged the deputies of the opposition bloc to be “true to their word” and vote in favor of the electrical reform next week, noting that they pledged to express their support for it if their legislative proposals were taken into account.

“The political response that we expect from a pronouncement that was heeded by many Mexicans and the media, if the members of the Va por México Coalition are going to heed and honor their word or are they going to betray their word in deeds and betray the Mexicans when they promised that they would support the initiative if these points were addressed”, he stated.

Likewise, Mier Velazco pointed out, without giving further details, that it was the points 6, 7 and 10 allusive to the regulation of the market, the stewardship of the State in the energy sector and the granting of permits, which were not added in the new initiative, considering that they were already taken into account in the validation of the Electricity Industry Law (LIE) in the resolution of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) this week.

“I want to point out the following, regarding proposals 6, 7 and 10 of the Va por México Coalition that were under analysis, we consider that they are addressed in the resolution of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation that validates the constitutionality of the Law of the Electric Industry”, pointed out the morenista coordinator.