In a context of economic recession, the electoral industry flourishes and moves towards a new spring. More than 20,000 popularly elected positions, joined by thousands of operators, consultants or publicists, these days grease a machinery that is beginning to work and that will exhaust the country until June 6 when the largest elections in the history of Mexico.

The irruption of superdelegates As a new and powerful political figure, the obligation of gender parity, the alliance of the main opposition parties against Morena or the state of mind in which the party in power arrives are some of the novelties for the election, among others, of 15 governors, 500 deputies, 30 local congresses and almost 2,000 city councils.

In recent days, the movement founded by Andrés Manuel López Obrador has defined the names of the gubernatorial candidates, which has meant the false closure of some wounds, evidencing the fracture that has dragged the National Regeneration Movement since its foundation (Morena ). This Wednesday Raúl Morón for Michoacán, Rubén Rocha for Sinaloa and Félix Salgado Macedonio for Guerrero have been the last known names. However, the peculiar method chosen, the polls carried out by the party’s leadership, have raised accusations of nepotism and manipulated data.

While in Campeche, Baja California Sur and Baja California Layda Sansores, Víctor Castro and Marina del Pilar were elected in relative calm, another five ‘primaries’ were held between reproaches and threats of violence without knowing the effects it may have on the electorate . In Nuevo León, Tlaxcala, Guerrero, Zacatecas and Chihuahua, the defeated announced challenges and a man, Cesar Yañez, López Obrador’s former secretary, personifies like few others the atmosphere that is breathed in the formation. Yañez’s wife, Dulce María Silva, with whom she appeared on the cover of ¡Hola! Magazine, which cost López Obrador to remove him from his post, charged harshly against Morena when her party did not choose her to be a candidate in Tlaxcala. This week it was her sister, Claudia Yáñez, who accused Morena of nepotism when she did not choose her to be governor in Colima and went over to the opposition side, becoming a candidate for the PAN, PRI and PRD alliance.

Colima is precisely one of the most representative of the strength of the superdelegates, a figure created by López Obrador at the beginning of his mandate to directly manage social programs. In this Pacific State, one of the most violent in Mexico, Indira Vizcaíno resigned from her position as superdelegate in Colima on October 30 and, 51 days later, she was elected as a candidate for governor of the entity. Her opponent, Claudia Yáñez, accused her of using social programs to promote herself. The reproaches continued in the state of Nayarit, where the national leadership elected Miguel Ángel Navarro, despite the fact that the Morena state leadership had vetoed him.

In Baja California Sur, the former delegate, Victor Castro, was elected in front of Alejandro Lage, a former advisor in the development of the strategic projects of López Obrador, who accused his party of “dedazo.” Lage, one of the founders of Morena criticized that the figure of superdelegates and the social programs it manages, has served as an electoral strategy. “The superdelegates they are an electoral project, and they never worked as superdelegates, from the technical and public administration point of view, they were never even political operators, they were distributors of money to position their image with scholarships and social programs (…) unfortunately the 4T inherited the PRI’s finger, “he said in an interview.

Another convulsive election occurred in the election of David Monreal in Zacatecas. His rival, José Narro Céspedes, reproached the party leadership for having openly supported Monreal. “We do not compete against David, we compete against a surname,” he said in reference to Ricardo Monreal, Morena’s coordinator in the Senate.

The waters were also rough in Nuevo León, where the appointment of Clara Luz Flores was poorly received by those who consider themselves founders of the party in Nuevo León. A similar panorama was experienced in Tlaxcala. While Lorena Cuéllar became the candidate recognized by Mario Delgado in the Roma neighborhood, the defeated Sandra Domínguez and Dulce Silva accused the polling method of manipulation and obscurantism. In Chihuahua, it was Juan Carlos Loera de la Rosa, another former superdelegate the one chosen amid the accusations of his opponent Cruz Pérez. In Guerrero, pushing the legal limit, this Wednesday the election of the controversial Félix Salgado Macedonio was announced, whose election against Pablo Amílcar has kept the party on the warpath for months.

The consequences of the division are still unknown in the game. Morena will measure forces at the local level in more than half of the country, but this time López Obrador will not be on the ballot and presidential popularity is not enough to neutralize the many local factors that move an intermediate election.

The electoral machinery charges its batteries before starting a hectic 2021 where 95 million Mexicans are called to the polls, five more than in 2018, and for which 161,000 voting booths will have to be installed, 4,000 more than in the presidential election. An electoral industry for which the National Electoral Institute (INE) will have to hire 50,000 supervisors.

For its part, the opposition decided to unite to face the López Obrador tsunami in an unprecedented alliance of all against Morena whose effectiveness is difficult to calculate. The alliance between the right wing of the National Action Party (PAN) and the left of the Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) and the Democratic Revolution (PRD) make them allies of a strange amalgam whose only ideological engine is to stop Morena. Currently the polls indicate that only 30% of Mexicans reject the president frontally, so the midterm elections can also mark the ceiling of the anti López Obrador movement.