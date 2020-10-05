Congress cleanliness – family fight, party has nothing to do
Prabal Pratap Singh’s resignation from Congress and the questions raised on ticket distribution have been rejected by the party. The party says this is a mutual quarrel between the Mawi family. Both the ticket-winning and angry leaders are cousins and this fight of brother-brother will be resolved soon.
MP News: Family forced to carry dead bodies on CM’s constituency Sehore
2.53 lakh voters will decide the fate of Morena
Morena Assembly constituency has a total of 2 lakh 53 thousand voters. There are 1 lakh 39 thousand men, 1 lakh 12 thousand women and 16 transgender voters. In the election to be held here on November 3, the same voters will decide the future of Morena.
Khargone: Politics erupted in EVM fire, Congress accuses BJP of conspiracy
First BJP defeated, now dice turn
Current MLA Raghuraj Singh Kansana defeated BJP candidate Rustam Singh by 20849 votes in the last assembly elections i.e. 2018. Then Kansana won on a Congress ticket and the BJP candidate had to face defeat. But now the dice have turned, Kansana who defeated BJP has joined BJP himself. And the elections are in Maida on a BJP ticket. At the same time, Rakesh Mavai is contesting in front of him from the Congress. Let me tell you that the Congress has been winning this seat 4 times so far whereas the BJP has won 5 times.
MP News: Gwalior painted in the by-election, this video of Minister Tomar went viral
.
Leave a Reply