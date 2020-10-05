Politics seems to be changing from moment to moment on the bye election on November 3 in Morena Assembly seat of Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal division. The wait of the local leaders for the first seats, and now the split on the ticket distribution is also going to bring the politics to a boil. Here the Congress has given ticket to Rakesh Mavai and with its announcement, rebellion started in the party. Unhappy with the ticket distribution here, senior Congress leader Prabal Pratap Singh Mavai has resigned from the membership of the party. According to political analysts, it is difficult to say how much damage will be caused by this mutual tussle and these rebellious tensions to the Congress, but the rival camp is believed to benefit from it.Narottam Mishra’s counterattack on Rahul’s China statement – Where do we get such drug from?

Congress cleanliness – family fight, party has nothing to do

Prabal Pratap Singh’s resignation from Congress and the questions raised on ticket distribution have been rejected by the party. The party says this is a mutual quarrel between the Mawi family. Both the ticket-winning and angry leaders are cousins ​​and this fight of brother-brother will be resolved soon.

MP News: Family forced to carry dead bodies on CM’s constituency Sehore

2.53 lakh voters will decide the fate of Morena

Morena Assembly constituency has a total of 2 lakh 53 thousand voters. There are 1 lakh 39 thousand men, 1 lakh 12 thousand women and 16 transgender voters. In the election to be held here on November 3, the same voters will decide the future of Morena.

Khargone: Politics erupted in EVM fire, Congress accuses BJP of conspiracy

First BJP defeated, now dice turn

Current MLA Raghuraj Singh Kansana defeated BJP candidate Rustam Singh by 20849 votes in the last assembly elections i.e. 2018. Then Kansana won on a Congress ticket and the BJP candidate had to face defeat. But now the dice have turned, Kansana who defeated BJP has joined BJP himself. And the elections are in Maida on a BJP ticket. At the same time, Rakesh Mavai is contesting in front of him from the Congress. Let me tell you that the Congress has been winning this seat 4 times so far whereas the BJP has won 5 times.