Sinaloa.- “Lies, lies and more lies are the only way to govern in Brunette“, was what the candidate for the state leadership of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) In Sinaloa, Manuel Osuna Lizarraga during his visit to Salvador Alvarado, under the argument that they are the second most important electoral force in the state after Morena.

With extensive experience in the public and political sphere, the candidate told the people of Alvarada his intentions to assume the leadership of this party and to recover the state of Sinaloa in the next elections of 2024.

Likewise, he stressed that they continue to be a firm and solid party, despite the multiple resignations of former militants.

“We are a solid party, when Vicente Fox arrived, they said the same thing, that we were dead and we have overcome that,” he stressed.

However, he expressed that the departure of the former PRI members is largely due to the fact that they were not taken into account, due to which he commented that a full-time leader is required.

“We need a party president who has an electoral vision and who is influential and a counterweight against the governments of BrunetteOsuna Lizarraga indicated.

Opposition

With great zeal, the former official stressed that, if he reached the leadership, there would be no possibility of a PRI-MOR (PRI-Morena) alliance, since he argued that the campaign promises made by Andrés Manuel López Obrador had not been fulfilled. to reach the presidency of the republic.

Along the same lines, he stressed that the rates have skyrocketed during his government, such as the prices of basic basket products and the registration of homicides and femicides in the country.

“It is more superior than past six-year terms, the numbers do not lie, who lies is BrunetteOsuna Lizárraga snapped.

Therefore, he insisted that it is important for citizens to analyze and make comparisons of the leaders who govern them.

alliance

The candidate for the leadership of the PRI called on the militants and sympathizers to join forces, and to feel confident that with this union the 2024 election will be won, since he does not rule out the possibility of generating alliances with other parties.

“The convenient thing is to go as a block, together with other political organizations so that together we can recover spaces,” he said.

In this regard, he raised the feasibility of integrating with the Sinaloense Party, after it is being attacked despite its alliance with Brunette.

“If the PAS realizes that we can form a block, of course it benefits us,” he insisted.