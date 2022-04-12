Sinaloa.- If today were the elections for the Presidency of Mexicoor, the match that would win would be the official one: Brunette. In municipalities such as Ahome, half of the respondents indicated that they would vote for this political institute even without relating it to possible future candidates, while confidence is higher in Guasave (57.53%), as well as in Salvador Alvarado (58.42%), Culiacán (60.25 %) and Mazatlán (62.18%), according to the Debate survey.
The study evaluated the federal, state, and municipal governments and shows the trends for 2024; Face-to-face interviews were conducted with a thousand citizens over the age of 18 in both urban and rural areas.
no opposition
The opposition continues to be erased from the map despite efforts by both the PRI and the PAN to confront the public policies of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (question 1). The PRI fell more strongly in Mazatlán and Salvador Alvarado, where it was located with 5.46% and 4.87% of citizen preferences.
The morenismo was strengthened with respect to the last evaluation. AMLO managed to obtain ratings above 7 points in areas such as works, fight against corruption, freedom of expression. The best grades were in employment, health and education. The worst were in terms of security, in Culiacán (6.92) and Mazatlán (6.90). Although there is a 50% decrease in murder cases in Culiacán compared to 2021, according to Sinaloa Crime Stoplight.
