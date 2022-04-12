Sinaloa.- If today were the elections for the Presidency of Mexicoor, the match that would win would be the official one: Brunette. In municipalities such as Ahome, half of the respondents indicated that they would vote for this political institute even without relating it to possible future candidates, while confidence is higher in Guasave (57.53%), as well as in Salvador Alvarado (58.42%), Culiacán (60.25 %) and Mazatlán (62.18%), according to the Debate survey.

The study evaluated the federal, state, and municipal governments and shows the trends for 2024; Face-to-face interviews were conducted with a thousand citizens over the age of 18 in both urban and rural areas.

no opposition

The opposition continues to be erased from the map despite efforts by both the PRI and the PAN to confront the public policies of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (question 1). The PRI fell more strongly in Mazatlán and Salvador Alvarado, where it was located with 5.46% and 4.87% of citizen preferences.

Read more: Discussion of AMLO’s Electricity Reform is postponed in the Chamber of Deputies

The morenismo was strengthened with respect to the last evaluation. AMLO managed to obtain ratings above 7 points in areas such as works, fight against corruption, freedom of expression. The best grades were in employment, health and education. The worst were in terms of security, in Culiacán (6.92) and Mazatlán (6.90). Although there is a 50% decrease in murder cases in Culiacán compared to 2021, according to Sinaloa Crime Stoplight.

brunette in the reign

This is the fifth time that Debate question to citizens: if today were the elections for the presidency of the Republic, which party would you vote for? This has been going on since 2019, 2020, 2021. In March 2022, it is observed that the party of the president of Mexico, Morena, reaffirms its strength, above all, in Salvador Alvarado, where it achieves the best numbers of all previous studies, 58.42% support, leaving other parties on the canvas of five percentage points and below. In Culiacán, where the Morenoite mayor Jesús Estrada was rejected by the citizens (note here), people also rated Morena better than ever, six out of ten said they would vote for this party for the Presidency of Mexico. In Mazatlán, where the mayor of Morena, Luis Guillermo Benítez, governs, the official party was also favored, improving more than 10 points compared to the previous study. In Ahome, in this survey of Debate Morena continues to lead in citizen preferences, with 49%, improving slightly compared to last year, but as a curious fact, it was this municipality that at the beginning of the López Obrador administration threw itself into supporting him more than any other, in the honeymoon, that is, the first year of government, they gave a 67.08% acceptance rate to their party compared to other political institutes. What happened during this time for the Ahomeans to change their preferences?

Sinaloans see improvements in health, education and employment López Obrador’s performance in health matters improved in Ahome, Guasave, Salvador Alvarado and Culiacán in March 2022, compared to the surveys applied by Debate to measure this line in February and October 2021. In this sense, the president achieved ratings close to and above 8 points on a scale of 1 to 10, where 10 is the highest score. The highest rating was obtained in Salvador Alvarado, an 8.37. In Mazatlan he had a slight drop compared to October of last year. Sinaloa is advancing in post-pandemic recovery after having experienced strong waves of infections and deaths, we are currently at a green epidemiological traffic light throughout the state, and the Ministry of Health records an availability of 99% of covid-19 beds in hospitals. Until yesterday, the state Health Secretariat reported 146 active cases, most of them concentrated in Culiacán and Mazatlán. More than 112 thousand people have recovered from covid in Sinaloa since the start of the pandemic and more than 9 thousand people have died. Likewise, vaccination has advanced and reinforcements have been applied in the state. Linked to this is the economic recovery, for the Sinaloans who participated in this survey, employment has improved substantially, which is why they rate AMLO positively from 7.74 in Culiacán to 8.44 in Salvador Alvarado. The trend in Sinaloa is presented with better numbers for the president of Mexico, always in Salvador Alvarado, where he obtained the best grade in this survey, an 8.60 in education. Although problems persist in some schools that were vandalized, an effort has been made to return to the classrooms in basic, secondary and higher education. The school community has maintained low infections, which have occurred mainly among students. Children under 14 still need to be vaccinated.