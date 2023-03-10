Mexico City.- The party Morena wants it to be the university communityand not the Governing Board of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), who elect the Rector of the highest house of studies.

“Through direct election and universal suffragefree, secret, personal and non-transferable, in accordance with the procedures established for this purpose by the University Councilwhich must guarantee the principle of gender parity”, proposes the initiative.

The deputy’s proposal Armando Contreras Castillo, who has served as president of the State Council of Morena in Oaxaca and as Secretary of Indigenous Affairs in the national leadership, seeks to reform the Organic Law of the UNAM.

This seeks to repeal the internal legislation of the UNAM, which establishes that The appointment of the Rector corresponds to the Governing Board.

In accordance with the initiative, the Organic Law of 1945 removed from the University Council the power to appoint the Rector of UNAM and granted it to a body that the same Law created, that is, the Governing Board.

“Everything that this portrays is an incomprehensibly high-ranking situation in an institution that is not only diverse and plural, but national in scope, because along with the process that gave broad powers of political control to the Governing Board, it was established in the Law a highly restrictive procedure to be able to be part of itwhich makes the possibility of promoting any political change practically impossible since the rotation and replacement of its members is very low and in very long terms,” ​​the initiative warns.

The Governing Board of the UNAM It was created in 1945 and is made up of fifteen members of the academic community elected by the University Council and, on specific occasions, by the Board itself.

Among its faculties is that of appoint the Chancellor already the directors of faculties, schools and institutes, as well as designate the members of the University Board of Trustees.

Among its current members are Enrique Cabrero, Elena Centeno, Luis Armando Díaz-Infante, Marcia Iriart, Vicente Quirarte and Gina Zabludovsky.

The initiative does not specify whether only students and professors will participate in the open election, or also UNAM administrative staff, and only warns that the Governing Board has become an instance that is impervious to generational renewal of social and government institutions, consolidating itself as a factor of political immobility.

“It is incomprehensible that, finding ourselves fully in the third decade of the 21st century, the community that is part of the largest and most relevant University in the Country does not have any direct participation in the election of the person who will direct their destinies both from the from an academic, administrative and political point of view,” he says.