Guasave, Sinaloa.- Starting at 9:00 a.m., this Saturday the game Brunette will be with a receiving table in the Hernando de Villafañe park, where members and supporters of that fraction will be able to vote, to elect the five men and women, of the 300 applicants to national congressmen in the District 04.

In the municipalities of El Fuerte and Choix, which also make up District 04, a table will be set up in the square of each region.

Protocol

Efraín Zavala Espinoza, federal district liaison for Morena, reported that from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the voting centers will be open to participate and choose who will represent them as national congressmen.

Those interested must present their voter identification card and the document “Form of affiliation or ratification of affiliation of the protagonists of true change”, this can be downloaded and printed from the website, Morena.org/, but if you do not have it and be interested in affiliating, in said voting centers there will be forms for those interested to fill out with a pen.

Applicants and founders of the National Regeneration Movement party called on citizens to vote conscientiously and choose a man and a woman who have a career in Morena, who are governed by principles and value what they have done and the struggles they have implemented for change.

Currently, Manuel de Jesús Guerrero Verdugo is Morena’s delegate in Sinaloa, with the functions of party president, while the entire structure is carried out from the grassroots.

Every citizen who is interested in being part of the ranks of Morena, and wants to join, will have until the 31st of the current month, who must have a valid voter ID, which is required to fill out the official formats.