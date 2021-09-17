Elvia Garcia Huerta

Puebla / 09.17.2021 13:36:08

No later than mid-October, Morena will open its affiliation process for militants, reported Edgar Garmendia de los Santos, by reiterating that the affiliation will be first and then, until 2022, the process of renewal of the state leadership in Puebla will take place.

In an interview, the morenista assured that he will remain respectful of the statutes established by the party in order not to hinder those who want to reach this position for a new period.

With regard to his person, he clarified that since he took a protest as a local deputy, he was no longer considered a state leader of Morena.

That is why the organization secretary will be in charge of carrying out the party’s own tasks.

mpl