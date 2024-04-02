The state leadership of Morena in Guanajuato formally requested protection for its gubernatorial candidate, Alma Alcaraz, the Senate standard bearer, Ricardo Sheffield, and 11 candidates for municipal presidencies, including Gisela Gaytán, who was murdered in Celaya last Monday.

Since March 8, the general secretary of the party, Jesús Manuel Ramírez Garibay, expressed his concern about the growing climate of violence and insecurity in the entity, considering the alarming crime rates.

Through a letter addressed to the president of the INE, Guadalupe Taddei, he requested security measures to guarantee the integrity of the applicants.

In his communication, Ramírez Garibay highlighted the urgency of the intervention of the security forces, including elements of the National Guard, Sedena and Semar, given the worrying situation in Guanajuato, a leader in homicides, femicides and high-impact crimes at the national level.

On March 10, the INE notified the state electoral body about the security request presented by Morena.

A day later, the Guanajuato electoral body received the document from the INE, issuing a response on March 12 indicating that protection requests had to be made once the candidates were formally registered.

However, tragedy struck Morena with the murder of Gisela Gaytán in Celaya, prompting a response from the federal Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), implicitly holding the state electoral body responsible for not having provided the necessary protection.

This incident has highlighted the seriousness of the situation in Guanajuato and has generated an urgent call to reinforce the security of the candidates in the context of the electoral process.

In Colima, the presidential candidate of Morena and its allies, Claudia Sheinbaum, asked to investigate the omissions of the INE in the case of the murder of Gisela Gaytán.

“We deeply regret this murder and ask for clarification (…) Morena Guanajuato requested protection for her and other candidates,” explained Claudia Sheinbaum.

“Morena Guanajuato asks for protection for several of its candidates, sends a letter to the OPLE of Guanajuato and answers that it is not time for this security. It is worth investigating this procedure. How did the local Electoral Institute act in this case?”.