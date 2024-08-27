Mexico City.– Morena filed a complaint for “conflict of interest” against the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), Norma Piña, after she admitted a complaint from the National Action Party (PAN) seeking to reverse the majority in the Chamber of Deputies.

Mario Delgado reported that the coalition filed a challenge against the President Minister and Minister Juan Luis González y Carrancá.

“We are asking for a recusal because he clearly has a conflict of interest.” The legislator stated that Minister González y Carrancá hosted a meeting between the president of the PAN, Marko Cortés, and Minister Piña, arguing that “they cannot handle” this case due to this situation.

Delgado also announced that they will file an appeal to have the PAN’s complaint not admitted, arguing that “the Court cannot rule on the issue. It would disrupt the powers of the TEPJF (Federal Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch).”

The Morena member described the PAN’s action as “factional” and stated that this demonstrates the urgency of a judicial reform, such as the one that the legislators of his party are proposing. “This type of action, trying to interfere in a decision that the people have made in a forceful manner, is what urgently requires a judicial reform such as the one that is being proposed,” said Delgado. For her part, the President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, expressed her confidence that the Electoral Tribunal “will continue to comply with the Constitution in the resolution of the challenges against the qualified majority.” Sheinbaum highlighted the atmosphere of “much hope, emotion, much unity” in the parliamentary faction of Morena and its allies. The President-elect expressed her satisfaction with the unanimous election of Monreal as Morena coordinator in San Lázaro and stated that the parliamentary group “is going to make history.” According to Sheinbaum, these deputies “are the ones who will accompany the second floor of the transformation of the Republic.” Regarding legislative priorities, Sheinbaum mentioned that electoral reform “would be left for a later reconsideration” and added that “the legislature will have to define the time for each of the reforms to be submitted to the plenary session.”