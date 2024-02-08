













This appears painted on a wall in the city of Toluca, the capital of the State of Mexico, which says 'Let's go together for Toluca'where the letters 'o' are changed to the typical Four Star Dragon Ball.

This is precisely the one that Goku received from Grandpa Gohan and at least in the original series of dragon ball It was his most prized possession. In this Morena advertisement you can see this character as an adult and wearing his combat uniform.

However, it has some changes, since the 4T logo now appears, which also appears in one of the letters 'o' of the phrase said before and in a sphere that this Warrior Z has in his hand.

Fountain: Twitter.

The images in this note from this promotion of Morena with Goku from dragon ball come from a video recorded by Bot Incomodo (@IncomodoGDL).

This is accompanied by some comments and begins with 'friends, it's OFFICIAL, they reached Goku's price and now he's part of the 4T'.

To the above, he added 'I found this advertisement in Toluca. What do you think?'. Obviously, this propaganda unleashed various comments.

Most of them quite negative and others with high-sounding language. There was no shortage of those who commented that this would never have happened to Vegeta and that he was smarter.

The fact is that neither the Shueisha publisher nor the Toei Animation studio will be very happy to learn that Goku is used for political promotion by Morena.

Fountain: Twitter.

It is a clear violation of the use of a registered character. dragon ball It is a very popular series in Latin America and it is evident why it is being used in such a way.

Apart from dragon ball and Morena we have more anime information at TierraGamer.

