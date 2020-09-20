Mario Delgado during his registration at the INE facilities. Pedro Anza

Since this Tuesday, two currents, one moderate and the other more radical, have been deputizing the course that the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) will take, with which the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, came to power. 105 names were registered in the election of the new leadership, but only five – Mario Delgado, Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, Yeidckol Polevnsky, Gibrán Ramírez and Alejandro Rojas – have any option. The winner will have in his hand the choice of the thousands of candidates who stand in the 2021 elections and will place the first step in the succession of the current president, who will leave office in 2024.

Despite the importance of the appointment, internal fights paint a complicated exchange of blows on form and substance. Throughout the week, the candidates went through the headquarters of the National Electoral Institute (INE) to formalize their registration with the leadership of Morena. The hawks, the pigeons, the pragmatists, the renovators, those who are inspired by the Bolivarian networks or those who look to the European social democracy were photographed at the doors of the Institute in what was the introduction of all the families that make up Morena , one of the largest parties on the continent.

The candidates took their photo in front of the INE, an arbitrator created to monitor national and state elections, which has had to come in to supervise the party’s internal election due to its inability to manage the crisis.

The paradox in the official party is that the highest levels of power, influence and popularity ever achieved by the left in Mexico – which in 2018 achieved 30 of the 55 million votes cast – have plunged the formation of López Obrador into its greatest decomposition since he came to power. Nor will the candidates come out of elections but rather polls that will begin next week, for fear that the vote will end with blows.

Among the names who aspire to the leadership, those who have the most possibilities are Mario Delgado, Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, Yeidckol Polevnsky, Gibrán Ramírez or Alejandro Rojas. The latest polls carried out give the victory of Mario Delgado but the irruption of the 87-year-old veteran Muñoz Ledo, just a few days before the closing of candidacies, has altered the board and balances the pulse maintained by the two main currents.

The new leadership will have the challenge of converting the ethereal “movement” that accompanied López Obrador to victory into a party that consolidates what has been achieved in the institutions in the street. López Obrador himself set the roadmap for his own by announcing last week that a stage of the “revolution of consciences” begins, so that, “when necessary (…) it becomes a collective will ready to defend what has been achieved” he said in his government report.

In the medium term, Morena’s objective is to consolidate its territorial power in the June 2021 elections, in which 15 governors, 500 deputies, 30 local congresses and almost 2,000 city councils throughout the country will be elected. The great strength of the winner of the inmates of Morena will be to operate in the election of candidates, thus rewarding friends or allies, with great chances of winning, according to polls.

In the long term, the new president will be a key figure in the election of López Obrador’s successor in 2024, hence, none of those who see themselves with possibilities have missed the opportunity to turn the internal elections into the first step towards the presidency.

Among the families that live together in Morena, Delgado represents a more moderate line and is willing to negotiate with other parties. Her opponents reproach her for getting on the bandwagon when López Obrador’s victory was sung and that she supported some of Peña Nieto’s structural reforms when she was in the PRD. It has the backing of Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, the President of the Senate Ricardo Monreal or Julio Scherer, legal secretary of the Presidency.

In front of Delgado, Muñoz Ledo is a political historical and moral reference of the left who has already presided over the Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) and that of the Democratic Revolution (PRD). His surprising appearance a few days before the registration closes has moved the board and his candidacy by the hand of Senator Citlali Hernández, with a reputation for being tough among the tough, comes backed by heavyweights such as Martí Batres, Bertha Luján or the mayor from Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum. According to Muñoz Ledo, Morena’s main challenge is organization and once again being an “overwhelming” movement. It was even so overwhelming, he ironically, “that the wave even brought garbage,” he said at the gates of the INE.

The former president of Morena, Yeidckol Polevnsky, who is inspired by the Cuban and Chavista model of neighborhood organization, said that it is necessary to “rescue” Morena from those who have shown that they are not in tune with the ideals of President López Obrador. “The president’s commitments are the platform of our party. It is not worth that there are those who hesitated or who go on their own, “he said in a call to the unity of the hard sector, among whom is the governor of Puebla Miguel Barbosa.

The Movement for National Regeneration, Morena, was the formation created by López Obrador for his candidacy for the presidency in 2012, when he still belonged to the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD). In the last eight years, Morena has gone from being a civil association to achieving an overwhelming victory in 2018 with almost double the votes of those obtained by Felipe Calderón or Enrique Peña Nieto. However, since then the militancy has fallen into “orphanhood” summarizes a source close to Delgado’s candidacy. “Nobody has taken care of the sympathizers who mobilized. Once in power, the committed cadres went to the Government or the Secretaries and the people did not know who to turn to. There is a current of sympathy that we have not been able to channel, “he says.

According to analyst Sergio Aguayo, “several tribes coexist in Morena, where the only glue is loyalty to López Obrador,” he told this newspaper in November. “He created a movement where he included everything: PRI members, evangelicals, PAN members… It is such a heterogeneous party that dinosaurs like Manuel Bartlett, (Secretary of Energy from the PRI) or very respectable voices like Tatiana Clouthier and Alejandro Encinas and that explains the contradictions in Morena, ”Aguayo said. Politically, Morena’s alliance with the ultra-conservative Social Encounter Party (PES) or the leftist Labor Party (PT) gave him control of both chambers.

For the moment, López Obrador has ignored the elections and said this Wednesday that “it is the first time that a president does not interfere in the internal life of his party”, but the apparatus that Morena manages has decided in favor of Muñoz I read. Last Sunday Morena called an “Informative Assembly” that de facto resulted in support for her candidacy. The national executive committee, headed by Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, participated in the event together with Martí Batres or Héctor Díaz Polanco. “I was ashamed (…) we are in a party that has lost the moral limits in the use of the device,” replied Gibrán Ramírez, 30, indignant, upon learning of the act. “In that event two things happened”, summarized Ramírez in the program La Octava, “official positions were presented from the party and a candidacy was presented to counteract the influence of those who, they say, have space in the media,” claimed the political scientist and rising star of the left.