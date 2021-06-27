Fernando Damien

Mexico City / 06.27.2021 14:51:05

The parliamentary leader of Brunette on the Chamber of Deputies, Ignacio Mier, called on citizens to participate on August 1 in the popular consultation to prosecute political actors of the past, for alleged crimes committed during previous administrations.

The deputy stressed the importance of citizens expressing their opinion and contributing to justice.

“It is a substantive step to end impunity and show that citizens and the country have democratically matured. As never in the history of Mexico, today the people have enormous weight in decisions and we must take advantage of this important moment, ”he said.

Mier considered “totally logical” that the opposition parties criticize the popular consultation, since in his opinion the “supposed democracy” that they defend and promote is based solely on the search for power, without taking the people into account.

“In reality, they are afraid that the people are becoming more informed and mature, so they will try at all costs to prevent people from speaking out to do justice. They want to continue with impunity, pretending that people will soon forget all the theft and corruption that occurred in the past, “he remarked.

The coordinator of the morenista bench in the Palace of San Lázaro pointed out that citizens only they must answer yes or no to a “simple” question:

“Do you agree or not that the pertinent actions be carried out, in accordance with the constitutional and legal framework, to undertake a process of clarification of the political decisions made in the past years by political actors aimed at guaranteeing justice and the rights of possible victims? ”.

In this context, he described as a great advance the fact that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) has resolved to consult the people because, he said, that is the true essence of democracy guaranteed by article 39 of the Constitution, by pointing out that power comes from the people and is instituted for their benefit.

The federal deputy for the state of Puebla trusted that next August 1 will be a national holiday and once again the citizens will show their decision-making power.

..ROA.