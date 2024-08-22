Mexico City.– The coordinator of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies, Ignacio Mier, denied that the eventual approval of the judicial reform would affect the economy, after the American bank Morgan Stanley downgraded its recommendation to invest in Mexico due to the discussion of that initiative.

In an interview in San Lázaro, the deputy considered that the criticisms of the reform are due to the fact that the ruling that has been circulating since last Friday is not adequately known and called on the rating agencies to make a timely review of the document and not to get carried away by a campaign with purposes far removed from guaranteeing legal certainty in the country.

Mier recalled that between 2019 and 2022, reforms were carried out in areas such as outsourcing and Afores that, due to their economic implications, caused speculation and, despite that, did not generate risks for the national economy. “This one is not going to do so either, I think it is a product of adjustments being made, that has happened in all the processes of change in our country and I think it will be temporary, that it will not have an impact.

“On the contrary, if they want to generate a bubble of uncertainty, the Mexican economy is solid. In the last few quarters, you only have to read the eight columns of the specialized media on economic matters, both national and international, where the investment that was channeled to Mexico was more than 31 billion dollars, already having the project of the reform of the Judicial Branch,” he stressed.

On Wednesday, the American investment bank Morgan Stanley indicated that judicial reform represents a “very high risk” for the corporate sector in the country. Mier said that Mexico has regained an important role within the largest economies in the world, occupying number 12. “We are a country that has been growing above the growth of the rest of the countries on our continent and we are close to the growth of the member countries of the OECD,” he said. The Morena member was confident that all the uncertainty surrounding judicial reform will dissipate.

“I think all this will dissipate, I think it is normal, I am not surprised, this type of pressure is always generated behind processes of adjustment, change, transformation,” he said.