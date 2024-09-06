Mexico City.- Adán Augusto López Hernández, the leader of the Morena senators, rejected that they try to “buy” or pressure to get the vote they need to approve the judicial reform, although he acknowledged that the two PRD legislators who went over to his group were compensated with the presidency of two commissions in gratitude.

“It’s a lie, they are not offering anything to anyone. We have never done it, never, ever,” he said in an interview.

“It will only be a matter of conviction. For example, the two fellow senators who joined the bench, Senator Araceli Saucedo and Senator Sabino Herrera, unanimously, all of our colleagues told them that, in gratitude and recognition, they would each have a committee presidency,” he added outside the transition house of Claudia Sheinbaum, the next President. The PRD members Saucedo, from Michoacán, and Herrera, from Tabasco, two former critics of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Morena, announced on August 28 their jump to Morena, with which this party increased the number of supporters to 85. In exchange, the first received the presidency of the Ports and Maritime Infrastructure Commission and the second that of Livestock, with which they will exercise the special resources assigned.

Morena and its allies from the PVEM and the PT, however, still need one vote to have a qualified majority in the Senate, with which they could approve the constitutional reforms.

This Thursday, the coordinators of the PAN, PRI and Movimiento Ciudadana affirmed that their legislators have resisted pressure, threats and offers to vote in favor of the judicial reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that seeks to put the positions of ministers, magistrates and judges to a direct vote based on a list made by Morena, which holds the Executive and Legislative Powers. “Of course, several have been offered, they have been told, but they have remained firm, united and firm to defend Mexico. They have been made different offers and have generated different threats to some of them,” said PAN member Marko Cortés. Augusto López, coordinator of Morena and president of the Political Coordination Board in the Senate, denied that this is true, as he said that they have only spoken with some senators, but to try to convince them of the benefits of the reform, and he is confident that he will have more than one new vote. “I have talked, I am talking about the PRI, I have talked with some of them. Yes, we have tried to convince them of the historical significance that supporting judicial reform would have. (…) When you do politics in a good way, you try to convince,” he said, denying that they have a plan B.