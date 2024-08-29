Mexico City.- Mario Delgado, national president of Morena, rejected that the addition of two PRD members to his party’s bench in the Senate is the result of “backroom negotiations.”

After signing a collaboration agreement with the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), which was attended by its general secretary, Santos Cerdán, the Morena leader stated that José Sabino and Araceli Saucedo joined Morena because, being left-wing, they considered the alliance that the PRD made with the right in the last electoral process to be a contradiction.

Delgado said that both former PRD members helped President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s movement. “We have no secret denials, what unites those of us who are in this project, in this movement, are ideals, values ​​and we share a national project, and both the senator and the senator grew up on the left and, suddenly, they found this contradiction that their leaders gave themselves over to the most corrupt right in the country.

“And they said: well, we can’t go along with this, because we grew up helping López Obrador’s movement, we agree with the values ​​of the left and we want to participate in this historic moment of transformation, supporting President Claudia Sheinbaum,” he said.

The Morena leader Mario Delgado affirmed that Herrera and Saucedo joined Morena because it is a party in motion and open to those who want to participate. “We celebrate and welcome these two colleagues,” he reiterated. Regarding the vote that Morena and its allies lack to reach the qualified majority also in the Senate, the Morena leader indicated that it is the task of the legislators who will make up the next Legislature to achieve it. “Now it turns out that even the right is offended because there are legislators who want to join our project. The political work in a Congress is to form majorities to push forward laws and reforms and that is what we are doing. Hopefully there will be one more sum to have already, both the majority qualifies in Deputies and in Senators,” he said. This Wednesday, during the plenary session of Morena senators, the President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum announced the incorporation to the Morena bench of José Sabino and Araceli Saucedo, who reached the upper house via the PRD. With this, Morena and its allies have 85 seats and are one short of a qualified majority.