Strong internal tensions have marked the path of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) until its key day: the ruling party and its allies define this Friday the names of the candidates who will be on the ballots in next year’s elections for governors in eight States and the head of Government of Mexico City. Amid the dispute, gender parity in nominations has become the defining element. The electoral authorities have established that parties must have women in at least five of the nine entities in dispute. The selection of candidates has since become a chess game, where it no longer only matters who wins the internal survey in each State, but that data will be contrasted with the competitiveness that each of the women have against their rivals. The selection is crucial because it will determine the chances of winning that election in 2024, but it may also end up threatening the fragile cohesion of the alliance in some states.

The pressures were already felt at the end of October, when the party, which was initially going to announce its candidates on the 30th of that month, decided to postpone the decision until November 10. Mario Delgado, the president of Morena, released this Thursday an agreement from the National Elections Committee, the body that carries out the definition, in which they remind the candidates that they signed a commitment to respect the influence that gender parity criteria have. in the final ruling. The document, dated November 7, details: “If the results of the internal organizational processes show a greater number of men that puts said gender balance at risk, the competent party body will make the necessary adjustments to comply with the parity”.

Mexico will go to the polls next year to elect almost 20,000 local and federal positions that are in dispute, with the presidency, congressional seats and the nine governorships as the most coveted positions. With the nomination of Claudia Sheinbaum as the presidential candidate, the next most contested slices are the state governments. The entities that elect Administration are Chiapas, Guanajuato, Morelos, Jalisco, Puebla, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatán, in addition to the Head of Government of Mexico City.

The eyes are mainly on the capital. Two figures very close to the party leader, Claudia Sheinbaum, are competing for the nomination for Mexico City. The polls give the winner to Omar García Harfuch, former Secretary of Security of the capital, over the former mayor of Iztapalapa, Clara Brugada. But the need to have at least five women on the ballot casts doubt on that nomination. The questions floating in the air these days point to whether or not the party is capable of sacrificing the aspirations of the police officer and giving priority to a grassroots Morenista with a good relationship with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador such as Brugada.

The calculation will depend, according to García Harfuch’s team, on the difference he can make over Brugada in the survey. Without a doubt, the determining factor is what happens in the other States. In some entities there are names of women that sound strong for the career. One of them is Rocío Nahle, in Veracruz, where everything indicates that the former Secretary of Energy in the first part of López Obrador’s six-year term can win comfortably. Another case is that of Sasil de León, where some surveys have placed her in the lead in Chiapas and others in second place. However, the majority of measurements published so far have placed men at the top, which represents a problem for Morena, which will have to evaluate who to lower for gender reasons.

The threat is latent, and goes beyond winning or losing an election. The party leadership seeks to prevent decisions from causing ruptures in the States that could play against them in the general elections. As a conciliatory gesture, Mario Delgado announced this Thursday a kind of consolation price for those men who are disqualified due to gender parity. Those who win but are not ultimately chosen as candidates may request direct nomination to be “coordinators of the Defense of Federalism in their entities,” a euphemism that he uses for those who head the list for senators or federal representatives. The same prize that those who come second will win, regardless of whether they are men or women.

