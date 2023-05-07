A councilor from the Movimiento de Regeneración Nacional (Morena) party of the municipality of Coyuca de Benítez, Guerrero, was murdered this Saturday morning at the height of El Pedregoso.

The attack occurred on the Acapulco-Zihuatanejo federal highway, a few meters from a taco shop to the west of the port of Acapulco.

Witnesses confirmed that the Morenista mayor, Aurelio Terán Alvarado, arrived in his white car and parked to eat at the taquería.

Suddenly another vehicle stopped and armed individuals got out, approached and shot at it at close range, before escaping.

The people who were there tried to help the mayor; he was still breathing heavily, but after a few minutes he ceased to exist and was reclining in the driver’s seat.

Mexican Army personnel and State Police cordoned off the perimeter, after paramedics confirmed the death of the alderman.

Aurelio Terán, “El Yeyo”, occupied the commission of Public Works and Urban Development in the City Council of Coyuca de Benítez. He was also a restaurant owner.

The municipal president Ossiel Pacheco Salas, also from Morena, confirmed after one in the afternoon the death of the mayor whom he described as a tireless social fighter, upright and always aware of the needs of the people.