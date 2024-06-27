Mexico City.– The Morenistas who organized the judicial reform dialogues classified the speakers at the inaugural forum as “(in) favor”, “neutral” and “(against)”.

Among those who were placed in the “against” column are seven ministers of the Court, including its president, Norma Lucía Piña Hernández, who just this Wednesday said on video that the initiative caused uncertainty.

Also the judges Jorge Pardo Rebolledo, Juan Luis González Alcántara, Javier Láynez Potisek, Alberto Pérez Dayán, Margarita Ríos Farjat and Luis María Aguilar.

The list with the “classification” was carried this Wednesday by Senator Ricardo Monreal upon leaving the transition house together with Adán Augusto López Hernández.

Other figures who appear on the list as opponents of the reform are the advisors of the Judiciary, Sergio Javier Molina, José Alfonso Montalvo and Lilia Mónica López.

Also listed as “against” are the PAN coordinator in San Lázaro, Jorge Romero, and the coordinator of the blue and white senators, Julen Rentería.

In the same column, the PRD and MC were pointed out, but without naming them.

They put Moreira as ‘neutral’

Although he is part of the opposition bloc, the coordinator of the PRI deputies, Rubén Moreira, was placed in the “neutral” column.

Morena also placed Minister Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena and the District Judge in CDMX, Juana Fuentes Velázquez, as “neutral.”

The general secretary of the Union of Workers of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, Jesús Gilberto González Pimentel, was also placed as “neutral” despite protests from judicial employees.

In favor

The ministers close to the “4T”, Lenia Batres, Yasmín Esquivel and Loretta Ortiz, were included in the column of those in favor.

In addition, the advisors of the Judiciary, Bernardo Bátiz and Eva Verónica de Gyves; Judge Rafael Guerra; the deputy prosecutor of the FGR, Óscar Bernache; and the retired minister, Arturo Zaldívar.

The list in “favor” is complemented by Monreal himself, as well as the coordinator of the Morena deputies, Ignacio Mier; the Green coordinator in San Lázaro, Carlos Puente, and those who represent the PT and the PES.

According to the document, all of them will participate this Thursday in the inauguration of the so-called national dialogues on the constitutional reform of the Judiciary.