A total of three challenges were presented yesterday at the Municipal Electoral Assembly by the candidate for councilor in second place, Luis Villalobos, and another one will be presented today. The argument that is made known is that they do not consider it logical that the cherry party, which only had 5 thousand votes less than the PAN, has only one council seat and National Action has nine seats in the City Council.

The objections were received by the municipal body, which confirmed receipt of them. However, it will be the State Electoral Court (TEE) that will decide whether these objections proceed and continue with the process or whether they will be dismissed. This process could have significant implications for the composition of the City Council.

Luis Villalobos, in his statement, stressed the importance of fair and equitable representation in municipal government, arguing that the difference in votes does not justify the disparity in the number of council seats assigned, and that a review by the State Electoral Court is necessary to ensure justice in the distribution of positions.

The TEE is now faced with the task of evaluating the challenges presented by Villalobos. The decision of the body will be crucial to determine whether the current distribution of council seats will be maintained or whether adjustments will be made to more equitably reflect the will of the voters.

Similarly, in the municipalities of Rosales and Meoqui, challenges were filed against the election by Morena militants, which have already been dismissed by the Electoral Court.

It had previously been announced that the TEE had recently resolved some challenges presented in various parts of the state, and had also validated the results of the municipal count, as well as the declaration of validity and the delivery of the certificate of majority and validity of the election of the Municipal Councils of Manuel Benavides, Rosales, Meoqui, Coyame del Sotol, Madera and Jiménez.