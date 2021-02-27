Salgado Macedonio, during a session in the Senate. Andrea Murcia / Cuartoscuro

For the moment, the Morena Honesty Commission has stopped Félix Salgado Macedonio’s candidacy for governor of Guerrero, accused of rape and sexual harassment. The party’s governing body has unanimously decided to reinstate the candidate selection process for next June’s elections. The decision was announced late on Friday and is the result of pressure from the feminist movement, especially within the party, after both the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and senior leaders refused to request the withdrawal of the candidacy. . It remains to be seen if Salgado Macedonio will be able to present himself or if his candidacy will be definitively withdrawn.

In a unanimous vote, the three women and the two men who make up the Commission to determine the suitability of the candidates in accordance with the principles and statutes of Morena, have decided to close the internal investigation that they opened ex officio after it was known that Morena’s candidate had at least two complaints of rape and three other accusations of sexual harassment and abuse. Commissioners Eloísa Vivanco, Zazil Carreras, Donají Alva, Alejandro Viedma and Vladimir Ríos concluded that given the facts, the probity of the candidate cannot be guaranteed. The Honesty Commission is not empowered to investigate the complaint of rape against Salgado Macedonio, a task that corresponds to the Guerrero Prosecutor’s Office. It can, however, remove the politician from the electoral race until the court makes a decision.

The ‘Salgado Macedonio case’ has shaken Mexican politics in recent weeks and has put the president himself on the ropes, who came to describe the accusations against Salgado Macedonio as lynching. The president considers the candidacy unmovable because Macedonio is the candidate with the most internal support after conducting a series of local polls, the method the party uses to settle internal disputes. 74% of Mexicans believe that the president should oppose the candidacy, according to a survey by SIMO Consulting for EL PAÍS published this Friday. Seven out of 10 Guerrero voters also reject the nomination of the Morena politician and 41% are in favor of the president withdrawing his support. Only 5% of the population called to vote in the entire country approve of the support provided by López Obrador.

This same Friday, more than 500 legislators and militants of Morena increased the pressure on the party with a letter in which they opposed the candidacy of Salgado Macedonio. “In Morena there is no place for abusers and we express our rejection of Salgado Macedonio going ahead with his candidacy,” the militants said in the document. It has been the strongest position from the party and the Government. The long list of signatories includes Senators Martha Lucía Mícher and Jesusa Rodríguez; the deputies Laura Imelda Pérez and Wendy Briceño, and representatives of civil society organizations and feminist activists sympathetic to the Fourth Transformation, such as Estefanía Veloz. “We will not be the ones who go out to defend the indefensible when we seek the vote in favor of the candidates for whom there are doubts about their profile and probity,” said Briceño, president of the Equality Commission in the Lower House, in a previous letter addressed to the party signed in January and signed by 100 legislators.

Some opposition deputies celebrate that at least the pre-candidacy is stopped as it was known until now: “A resolution that should be more forceful, but that leads to Salgado Macedonio not being a candidate for governor. It is necessary that the investigations continue to do justice ”, has written the deputy of the Citizen Movement, Martha Tagle in her social networks.

