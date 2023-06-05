In a historic milestone, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) has lost control of the Mexico stateits undisputed stronghold for almost a century.

Morena, the ruling party, has managed to wrest the PRI its most precious jewel: the most populous entity with the greatest electoral weight in the country. the candidate Delfina Gomezrepresentative of Brunettewill become the first woman to rule This region.

With this resounding victorythe party led by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also known as AMLO, consolidates its political dominance, now extending to 23 states together with its allies, more than double that of the entire opposition combined.

Morena breaks the hegemony of the PRI in the State of Mexico | IEEM

Morena celebrates a historic victory in Edomex

Behind the closing the pollsMario Delgado, president of Morena, expressed his satisfaction with the victory achieved:

“The master battle has been won. After almost a century of struggle, the people of the State of Mexico have decided to put an end to Grupo Atlacomulco and its corrupt practices”

In her thank you speech, Delfina Gómez, candidate for Morena, highlighted the historical importance of this triumph, highlighting how it will benefit working families and women who have fought for the recognition of their rights.

He National Electoral Institute (INE), later, confirmed Gómez’s victory through a quick count that gave her an insurmountable advantage of almost 10 points over her PRI rival, Alejandra Del Moral.

The PRI acknowledges its defeat in the State of Mexico

Even though at first Alejandra Del Moral proclaimed his victory, backed by the leaders of the Va por México alliance, finally conceded defeat after the official quick count. In an act of respect for the electoral authority, Del Moral congratulated Delfina Gómez and stated:

“I greet teacher Delfina Gómez Álvarez, next governor”

The first estimates indicate that close to half of Mexicans did not exercise their right to vote in this election.

Coahuila consolidates the victory of the Va por México coalition

In the state of Coahuila, the coalition Va por Mexicomade up of the PRI, the PAN and the PRD, is poised for a solid victory.

Manolo Jiménez, candidate of this coalition, obtained a wide advantage in the first results. In his thank you speech, Jiménez highlighted the importance of working together.

Despite this triumph, both the PRI and the PAN fell back compared to the 2017 elections, when they obtained more than 70% of the votes competing against each other. He new electoral map of the country indicates that the PRI will be limited to only two governorships: Durango and Coahuila.