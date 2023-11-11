Morena has put an end to the mystery about who will be its candidate in the capital. The movement of Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced this Friday that Clara Brugada, former mayor of Iztapalapa, is the person chosen to compete for the Head of Government of Mexico City in next year’s elections. Omar García Harfuch, former secretary of the capital’s Secretary of Security, has remained on the path for the nomination, who, although he won by 14 points in the survey carried out by the party in the capital, was removed from the race due to the criterion of gender parity, which favored Brugada. Regarding Harfuch, the question now arises as to what position he will take in the face of defeat. His possibilities are limited to two options: unity or rupture. The former Police Chief’s entourage assures that he will abide by the party’s decision and support Brugada. Morena has also assigned this Friday the candidacies of the other eight States that will have a gubernatorial election in 2024. The party thus ends weeks of speculation and tense internal negotiations marked by the obligations of parity in the distribution of nominations, with an agonizing day in in which the results of the internal surveys were released in dribs and drabs.

Only two women have definitively prevailed in the polls of the nine States that elect governorships in 2024: Rocío Nahle, former Secretary of Energy, in Veracruz, and Margarita González, former head of the National Lottery, in Morelos. To comply with the INE order to nominate at least five women, Morena has opted for Brugada in Mexico City, Alma Alcaraz in Guanajuato and Claudia Delgadillo in Jalisco. The chosen men were Javier May (Tabasco), Alejandro Armenta (Puebla), Eduardo Ramírez (Chiapas) and Huacho Díaz (Yucatán). In the case of the capital, the decision involved ignoring the fact that Harfuch had the highest scores not only in voting intention, but also in aspects such as honesty, knowledge of the city, closeness to the people and identification with the party’s values. , according to the responses collected by the surveys. The former head of the capital’s Police obtained 40.5% of the preferences over 26.7% for Brugada.

The Morena leadership summoned the candidates in each state in groups this Friday to present the studies, and at the end of each meeting they went out to make them public to the media. In all cases, it was announced who was the most competitive man and woman in each State, with the clarification, especially for men, that having won the survey did not automatically mean becoming the candidate, since the gender parity criterion to guarantee that at least five women were nominated for governorships. If a woman won the poll in her state, she automatically became a candidate, as happened in Veracruz and Morelos.

The decisive question to win the survey was who people preferred as a candidate. In some States the difference between first and second places was very noticeable. In Yucatán, delegate Joaquín Díaz was 31 points ahead of Senator Verónica Camino, the best positioned woman. In Tabasco, the former director of the Mayan Train Javier May had 36 points more than Mayor Yolanda Osuna. In the remaining States, the difference between the leaders was closer. In Puebla, Senator Alejandro Armenta gained an advantage within the margin of error over Deputy Ignacio Mier and left Claudia Rivera, former mayor of the Puebla capital, in third place. Veracruz was also one of the most surprising entities, with only one point difference between Nahle and state leader Manuel Huerta. In Jalisco, Lomelí was five points ahead of federal representative Claudia Delgadillo. In Guanajuato, Sheffield won first place by just one point over local representative Alma Alcaraz. And in the case of Chiapas, the poll was won by Senator Eduardo Ramírez with less than two points over Senator Sasil de León.

The long (and bumpy) road to candidacy

The results of the internal polls were going to be announced on October 30, but tensions caused Mario Delgado’s leadership to postpone the decision until November 10, five days after the formal start of the pre-campaign period in the capital. The decision between García Harfuch, former chief of the capital’s Police and leader in most of the published polls, and Brugada, former mayor of Iztapalapa and the best-positioned woman in the race, represented a dilemma for Morena and brought to light internal differences. about who should take Claudia Sheinbaum’s baton, the party’s card to seek the presidency. It is taken for granted that, after renouncing his aspirations to govern the capital, Harfuch will have a place in Sheinbaum’s cabinet, if she wins the 2024 elections, in the public security portfolio, a matter in which he has worked since 2008. .

The parity criteria, approved by the National Electoral Institute (INE) at the end of last October, shook the board of candidates in the nine States that elect governors, among versions of possible departures of those who were discarded to privilege the nomination of women. Delgado had already anticipated that at least three men were going to have to give up their aspirations. On Thursday, a day before the results of the polls were announced, the party leadership published an agreement that ensures the sacrificed men a place in Congress. The document states that these will automatically become “coordinators of the defense of federalism” in their States, a euphemistic name to say that they will be in first place on the lists of multi-member candidates for the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, a place that guarantees a seat or a seat in the next six-year term.

The final stretch of the negotiations lasted until the last moment, amidst strong secrecy. García Harfuch and Brugada’s teams insisted for weeks that there would be no definition until the results of the polls were in hand and the voting intention of each candidate could be determined, their competitiveness against other political forces in 2024 and the best strategy for Morena could ratify its dominance as the political party with the most votes and with the largest number of governorships in the next elections. The methodology was the same as that used in other internal processes, with attribute measurements and comparisons with so-called mirror surveys.

At the same time that the distribution of candidates was confirmed, Morena has already started the so-called scar operation to avoid possible fractures. Unity has remained the main slogan of the leadership towards its militancy, in light of the clashes that were observed in the race for the presidency with former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and in the contests of the States. The fights caused havoc. For example, Senator Lucy Meza, a candidate for the Morelos candidacy, resigned from the party after being excluded from the internal race, despite her good performance in the polls. Meza was immediately welcomed by the opposition Frente Amplio, which will nominate her for the position that was denied to her in Morena. Deputy Mier complained about the results in Puebla, one of the most closed states, and announced that next Sunday he will make a decision about his political future. Antonio Pérez Garibay, father of the pilot Checo Pérez, also accused cheating in Jalisco. Another good example is Mexico City, where Harfuch and Brugada, although they promoted the discourse of unity, permanently maintained a fierce fight for the candidacy through their militant structures, social networks and the media.

With the nominations in the governorships resolved, it remains to be seen if the defeated remain in the party to support the winners or if they seek accommodation in another party. After all, polls in hand, they are aware of the popular influence they have in their States and nothing prevents them from using it as a bargaining chip. The fights for the candidacies represent a predicament for Sheinbaum’s presidential career, which must not only dedicate efforts to building national consensus around his project, but also to putting out the fires lit at the local level by the dissatisfied Morenistas. It is expected that new tensions will now be transferred to the nominations for Congress and local positions, months before Mexicans go to the polls to determine almost 20,000 public positions next year.

