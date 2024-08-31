Mexico City.- By confirming the qualified majority of Morena and its allies in the Chamber of Deputies, the party achieved the possibility of approving constitutional reforms without having to discuss them with the Opposition.

The Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal (TEPJF) validated this week the assignment of plurinominal legislators for Morena, which gives it control of the discussions in San Lázaro.

In a public session, Magistrates debated the allocation of plurinominal seats. “The rules of over- and under-representation apply to individual parties, not to coalitions. A different interpretation would substantially modify the system, especially when the citizens have already decided,” justified the president of the Electoral Court, Magistrate Mónica Soto.

Four of the five judges argued that, although it may not be liked, the law establishes a rule that cannot be modified or interpreted after the June 2 vote.

In this way, the parties that make up the so-called fourth transformation will have 364 deputies out of 500, that is, 30 more than those needed for constitutional reforms. The president of the TEPJF, Mónica Soto, stated that they resolved the 8,867 challenges with “absolute responsibility” and adherence to the Constitution, despite the pressures that, according to her, the magistrates received. Magistrate Janine Otálora was the only one who voted against the project; she even proposed changing the distribution of plurinominal deputies, so that the victory of the district would be given to the party that contributed the main vote. “This practice has generated a distortion that transcends the functionality of the constitutional system and affects the fundamental principles of proportional representation, designed to faithfully reflect the popular will,” she said. And while that was happening for the Chamber of Deputies, Morena operators in the Senate were securing the support of legislators in the upper house. From the start, they added to their bench the Michoacan Araceli Saucedo and the Tabasco native José Sabino, who won their seats under the PRD banner. The President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, introduced the former PRD members during the plenary meeting of Morena legislators, creating a steamroller in the Senate as well. “We want to welcome Araceli Saucedo, from Michoacán, and José Sabino, from Tabasco, to this historic parliamentary faction,” said Sheinbaum. Thus, the Morena senators can almost declare victory, since they only need one seat from an opposition member or for a legislator in the plenary to hide in the bathroom for the qualified majority to automatically emerge with 85 parliamentarians. Thus, they would have the votes required to deliver the reform to the Judicial Branch to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador before his term ends on September 30. To achieve this, Morena’s operators have spoken with legislators from the PRD, PAN and even the PRI. Manuel Velasco, the next head of the PVEM bench, assured that the governing coalition is 99.9 percent certain that it already has the commitment of opposition senators. “We are not lacking (senators),” said the former governor of Chiapas after registering as a senator, a position he is repeating for the second consecutive time. “It is being built on, we have been talking with everyone. There is a very broad possibility that work will be done on it. There has been dialogue with senators from the Opposition,” he admitted.