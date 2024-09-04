Mexico City.- Fast-tracking and with the opposition rejecting it, Morena rushed to take the pertinent measures in the Senate so that the sessions could be held in an alternate venue.

The Morena bench followed the example of its coreligionists in San Lázaro, who converted the Magdalena Mixhuca sports complex into an alternate venue, after access to the Chamber of Deputies was blocked before 5:30 a.m. by workers of the Judicial Branch.

Surprisingly, in the first ordinary session, the Board of Directors headed by Morena member Gerardo Fernández Noroña announced to the Plenary that an agreement was being considered to guarantee the possibility of holding sessions in an alternate location. “Even if it is under a tree, we are going to hold a session,” warned Morena member Lucía Trasviña.

For the PRI, Claudia Anaya questioned those in the majority bench: “What are you afraid of?”

“Now they want to go under a huisache, but the people will recriminate them. We will see who wants to hide from the people and who wants to face the people,” he added. The PAN member Gustavo Sánchez protested and warned that holding a session outside “would send a bad message to the Mexicans.” Amalia García, from Movimiento Ciudadano, recognized that constitutionally, it was possible to move the venue, but only if there were causes of force majeure. “And what is the cause of force majeure?” she hammered. After calling those from Morena “traitors,” the PAN member Lilly Téllez assured that they had idols who used to oppose the change of venue. “You should not hold sessions with your back to the people. Do not be afraid of the people… A bunch of mobsters!” she snapped. The agreement prospered with 81 votes in favor, 41 against and zero abstentions. Meanwhile, federal deputies began discussing the debate and upcoming vote on the reform at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday in a session that is expected to cover general and specific aspects of modifying the Judicial Branch.