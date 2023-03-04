Although there are still no anticipated campaign acts recognized for Morena’s aspirants, playing on the limit would risk them in the future.

Marcos del Rosario Rodríguez, an ITESO academic and specialist in Electoral Law, finds evidence of financing to position the so-called “corcholatas”, and aside, there is the use of public office.

“What we are seeing are rallies and meetings taking advantage of the arena they have. Tomorrow it could become evident that they were used resources and infrastructure government to generate a position”, he stressed.

The specialist pointed out that government propaganda aimed at personal promotion is prohibited by Article 134 of the Constitution.

However, the first resolutions of the

Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary they ruled out the commission of anticipated acts of the campaign or diversion of resources.

Regarding the rallies, he pointed out that they are at the limit because they have not made statements open to vote.

However, the caps must be taken care of, since the definition will come during the pre-campaign, campaign and with the results.

“One of the assumptions is not giving him the registration when he intends to set himself up as a candidate.

“A second assumption is that, if he wins, he is ineligible since it was shown that there were anticipated acts of Campaign Or, even, that could lead to a nullity issue because there was no equity in the contest,” he added.