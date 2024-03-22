When a government fails in the fulfillment of their obligations the consequences are always the worst: murders, impunity, poverty and the deterioration of life in all its areas.

The MORENA governments They have been an absolute failure. There is no indicator that reports positive balances. They have failed absolutely in everything.

The evidence of this is in our daily lives: increase in price of the productsthe horrors we learned about, the roads in terrible conditions, assaults, robberies, no water, no electricity, and a long etcetera of misfortunes.

However, and as if that were not enough, the villainy of this government It doesn't stop there. BRUNETTE has legitimized practices, ideas and discourses that lead societies – invariably – to ruin and sinking.

First, his crusade against businessmen. There is no society, neither yesterday nor today, that can do without work for its functioning. The job creators in this country have been incessantly harassed, first discursively, and then administratively: they have to pay more and more taxes, there was absolute abandonment in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, paperwork and bureaucracy that is increasingly thickening. with the sole purpose of extorting them.

There is an undeniable relationship between good jobs and prosperity or economic development. Morena has taken it upon herself to destroy it, or because of the exaggerations, let's say stop it.

Second, the renunciation of merit. Let us remember that MORENA's initial speech was based on telling people that their living conditions were not their responsibility, but rather that of a “power mafia” that was magically going to stop “exploiting” them and “stealing their wealth” if they won. .

In other words, it doesn't matter how much you do or don't do for your life. Whatever you do is not up to you, therefore, your life is not your responsibility.

People believed it (and still believe it). Let's say, then, that MORENA told them that when they became the government it would solve their lives, when in reality it meant that it was going to give them money, and, “curiously” this is how many of our people take on life: having, accumulating or earning money It is the sine qua non of its existence. Therefore, it doesn't matter how much more they are going to screw the country, as long as money continues to appear in my account.

It was no surprise that they triumphed. Added to the disasters of the PRI and PAN governments, it was as Octavio Paz said: the great reality of Mexico is the state (government), Mexicans like to take shelter in its shadow.

This they took to the extreme of distributing money under any pretext and circumstance. For example, they stripped scholarship schemes of all affirmative logic: you just have to be young and enrolled in school, it doesn't matter if you go, nor does your grades matter, nor your merit, nor your effort. It doesn't take a genius to know what type of individuals result from these dynamics.

Third, “nationalization.” MORENA has sought to nationalize the economy and various activities in an international and national context that demands just the opposite. An example is agricultural producers. Year after year, they have been at the doors of state governments, demanding compensation for the tons of their corn, this crisis was foreseeable. Instead of proposing diversification or technological alternatives that make their crops more profitable, they have done the only thing they know how to do: distribute money, but it was no longer enough for them. Thus, this six-year term is going to leave the agricultural sector in crisis.

Another is the administration and construction of airports, which is the responsibility of the state. The results have been dismal and laughable, precisely in a context where Mexico could finish taking off internationally as a tourist attraction.

Their all-encompassing and statist desire has led them to neglect the most fundamental things that a government must do: security, justice and freedom. They can't control drug trafficking, but they want to control airports, banks and lately even golf courses.

In short, the nationalization that MORENA opted for makes us less rich and more miserable.

Fourth, the destruction of institutions. If anything has saved Mexico from the fateful fate of many Central American countries where life is unlivable, it is its institutions. It is perhaps the only great achievement of the PRI governments: INE, Supreme Court of Justice Foreign Service. Morena, in addition to not betting on their renewal, chose to corrupt them (more) and therefore destroy them.

Cynicism and their unconsciousness have led them to have no qualms about incorporating a former minister into their government, orchestrating an entire campaign against the National Electoral Institute, expanding the powers of the army until distorting it and putting it at the disposal of drug trafficking, and tearing down everything. the Mexican foreign service and our diplomatic history, giving embassies to its political allies.

These logics carry the message of ruin. We have advanced towards there and hastened our step. Here we can no longer even console ourselves with the laughable sentence: if everything is bad today it was worse before. Today we are closer to ruin.

