The illegality ahead. It is not one, there are several people who anticipate what is planned to be done this Sunday. Militants and supporters of Morena, promoted by the state and municipal governments, plan to set up their own polling stations to receive all the votes they can collect in this mandate revocation consultation. It is no longer about driving voters. Nor to pay citizens for each vote. Except for the flagrant violation of using official resources and that the public servants themselves be the first to sign up to violate the law in everything and with all the electoral provisions. Everything. President López Obrador knows this. Well, even his Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, on instructions from his boss, went to campaign using a National Guard plane. They did not measure the consequences of a Secretary of the Interior who is expected to be the one who seeks balance with all the political forces in the country, losing himself in that way as the interlocutor of all the political groups. If he were ashamed, Adán Augusto López would have already submitted his resignation. But it’s not like that. This Sunday’s consultation could be without effect if the INE applies the law. So, simply. It is not known what will happen. What is clear is that Morena is desperate to fill the ballot boxes. In Sinaloa, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya is going for the 650 thousand votes that he obtained in the last election. If he doesn’t reach them, maybe they’ll catch his attention from over there in the center.

Ingratitude. A short word. But that contains much of human behavior. In public administration, governors go, governors come, and everyone who has left office, their replacement is barely defined and they are already beginning to observe, perceive and feel the ingratitude of those people who supported and promoted, but who now not only turn their backs, there are also those who unleash their contained hatred, their claims, because most of the time, these people believe or feel that they deserved more than what they received. Former Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel is not the exception of those former governors who have experienced ingratitude firsthand. To mention three cases, there is that of the former mayor of Salvador Alvarado Liliana Cárdenas. Twice candidate for mayor, head of Conagua and undersecretary of Education. Everything in the administration of Quirino. There is the case of the current plurinominal federal deputy, Paloma Sánchez, who worked in the office of the Presidency in Social Communication in the six-year term of Peña Nieto, and Ordaz Coppel gave her an appointment in the representative office of Sinaloa in Mexico City . And the sensitive case is that of David López, Peña Nieto’s former head of Social Communication, who effectively supported Quirino Ordaz Coppel a lot so that he would be considered among the candidates for the governorship, but when he assumed the position as governor, the Mazatlan paid him off with attentions, with charges for their relatives and close friends, with all that it meant to support. Quirinus understands. The human condition is like that. Some others who showed their ingratitude is and will be, due to another human trait that is envy.

The PAS and the promotion to the consultation. There is something that neither the governor nor Morena will be able to accuse the Sinaloense Party of, which has not supported the promotion to the consultation due to revocation of the mandate. Around 10 thousand vehicles participated in the caravan in Mazatlán, Culiacán and Los Mochis. They invited to participate in the consultation. Mobilization that Morena could hardly do.

