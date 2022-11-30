Brunette and the Welfare Secretariat in Nuevo León Yesterday they denied being the origin of the money delivered on Sunday as “viaticum” to those brought to the march of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Mexico City.

As was published yesterday, a journalist from Grupo REFORMA traveled undercover in one of the buses that took hundreds of people to the march AMLO and the organizer of truck 77, Yolanda Álvarez, gave him and the rest of the passengers between 150 and 300 pesos for “per diems.”

The reporter went yesterday to the offices of Brunette and of the Wellness to return the 150 pesos delivered, but in both headquarters staff of Social comunication He assured that they had not distributed money and did not know Álvarez, despite the fact that throughout the trip the woman wore Morena’s nametag, cap and vest.

In the Morena headquartersin the Monterrey Center, Liliana Solís, who identified herself as Secretary of Communication, refused to receive the money.

-We have come to deliver the money that was given to me on the bus, he was informed.

“Who gave it to you? Because we don’t give anything,” he replied.

“We do not know Yolanda Álvarez. Nobody with that name works here,” he added. “I think you have to look for her personally because of the support she gave.”

The same situation occurred in the offices of Wellness, where Miriam Muñoz, from the Social Communication area, argued that the woman is not an employee of the agency nor does she appear on the payroll.

On his Facebook page, Álvarez has an invitation to the “#march of the people” of AMLO and posts support for AMLO’s electoral and electrical reforms, as well as welfare scholarships.

In a quote requested by Grupo REFORMA from the company Destinos Turísticos Expresso, owner of some buses that participated in the haulage, it was found that they charge 35,000 pesos for such a trip.