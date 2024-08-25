Chihuahua.- After an intense debate between representatives of the different political forces, the General Council of the INE by a divided vote approved the “supermajority” of Morena and its allies, which the opposition considers an overrepresentation contrary to the principles and meaning of the plural political system. The Council session began in the morning and around noon the most heated point of the discussion was presented, however, the majority of councilors approved the project that based on formulas and computation percentages, would grant Morena – PT – PVEM 364 seats in the Chamber of Deputies. With this amount they reach the qualified majority to make constitutional changes, even exceeding by 30 the minimum number for such a possibility. Individually, Morena will have 236 deputies (75 pluris), the Green Party 77 (20 pluris) and PT reached 51 (13 pluris); the PAN will have a bench of 72 deputies (40 pluris), the PRI 35 (26 pluris), Movimiento Ciudadano 27 (26 pluris), the PRD 1 and an independent legislator, both won by majority at the polls. In the Senate, Morena would also have a large majority of 60 senators, while the Green Party would have 14 and the Labor Party 9, a total of 83 for the bloc of the so-called Fourth Transformation. The opposition would have 40 seats, of which 22 correspond to the PAN, 16 to the PRI and only 2 to the PRD, while Movimiento Ciudadano, which does not have a joint agenda with any bloc, would have 5. Those who voted in favor of the project were: the President of the Body, Guadalupe Taddei, and the councilors Norma de la Cruz, Rita Bell López, Jorge Montalvo, Arturo Castillo, Uuc-Kib Espadas, Dania Ravel and Carla Humprey.

