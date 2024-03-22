President Commissioner of the Morelos Institute of Public Information and Statistics (IMIPE), Marco Antonio Alvear Sánchez, was the victim of a violent murderthe afternoon of Thursday, March 21.

The murder of the president of IMIPE took place while he was traveling along Gutemberg Street in Cuernavaca, a few meters from the Government Palace of Cuernavaca. According to the Morelos Prosecutor's Office, The crime took place around 4:30 p.m.

Elements of the Cuernavaca Police and paramedics from the Rescue and Medical Emergency Squadron (ERUM) of the State Public Safety Commission (CES) went to the scene of the event, where they located a blue Mini Cooper vehicle, with license plates of the state of Morelos, which had multiple gunshot wounds.

Intervention of the authorities

The Attorney General of Morelos, Uriel Carmona, appeared at the crime scene to supervise the first homicide investigationswhere the body was immediately removed and the ballistic evidence found in the area was packed.

This crime has generated shock and condemnation from various institutions and sectors of society.so it is expected that the authorities will carry out an exhaustive investigation to clarify the facts and bring those responsible to justice.

The IMIPE has expressed its dismay at the tragic event and has asked for a prompt and effective response from the authorities. However, no further information about the case has been reported so far.