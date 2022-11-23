Morelos Health Services (SSM) invites the population to participate in the “Second Race for Gender Equality”which will take place on November 27 in Cuernavaca within the framework of the ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women’.

The starting point will be at 28 Río Yaqui street, between Río Mayo and Juan Pablo II in the Vista Hermosa neighborhood, at 07:00.

“We are inviting girls, young people, women and their families to participate, it is a circuit five kilometers, it is not necessary to run, they can jog or walk; a physical activation module will be installed for attendees who cannot or do not want to run”, commented Anabel Castillo, head of the Gender Equality Unit of ssm.

With the aim of promoting a space open to all public through a healthy coexistence; attendees must appear at the race in purple, strollers can be taken for babies and pets on a leash will be allowed.

It seeks to promote the values ​​and gender equality and non-discrimination in all sectors through the race.

The Secretary of Government through the Executive Commission to Prevent and End Violence Against Women (Coevim), invites you to carry out activities related to the commemoration of the ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women’.