Guanajuato, Guanajuato.- If you visit the tunnels of Guanajuato in this days, you will find an exhibition that promotes the beautiful city of Moreliathe municipal authorities seek to attract more tourism to the capital of Michoacán.

They want Morelia to be seen as another city of romance tourismand that people who visit Guanajuato also travel to Morelia because of the proximity and routes they have in common.

The municipal government is convinced to continue promoting Morelia in tourist campaigns, which is why the city has accepted the invitation to make the beauty of its city visible from the Guanajuato tunnels.

Guanajuato tunnels. Photos: Government of Michoacán

The Secretary of Tourism of Morelia, Thelma Aquique, informed that the promotion that took place in this important destination, has to do with important festivals and seasons like the recent Day of the Dead.

He stressed that tourist activity in Morelia continues through festivals like the music next to start.

It is expected that the people of Guanajuato will be encouraged to travel to Morelia during the next mega bridge that is approaching, and during the December holidays.

The secretary ensures that the promotion brought to Guanajuato will strengthen and will also screen topics such as romance tourism and weekend tourismdue to its proximity to this destination.

He pointed out that thanks to this promotion that has been given in various neighboring destinations in the city, they will favor a year-end with positive figures for service providers, and thus position Morelia as a favorite cultural tourist destination in Mexico.