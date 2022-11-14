Tigres has not lived up to expectations in the last three tournaments. The UANL team could not overcome their objectives under the orders of Miguel Herrera and in Clausura 2023 they will seek to return to the forefront of Mexican soccer. The felines will start a new project: one of the priorities is to rejuvenate the squad.
In his last statement as coach of the Monterrey squad, ‘El Piojo’ indicated that Tigres was an “old” team, an issue that did not sit well within the team. Although the comment was insensitive, the reality is that the university squad needs to be reinforced with young people in certain positions.
In this sense, everything indicates that a young youth squad could join the first team for the next semester. This is Kenneth Jaime, an 18-year-old left back who played with Atlético Morelia last season. The player has been part of Tigres since the sub-13 category and could have a chance in the first division.
According to the journalist Edu Torres, Kenneth Jaime has to report to the preseason with the Tigres first team. In the 2022 Apertura, the winger played 1,020 minutes with Morelia over 13 games.
Jaime would compete in that position with Jesús Angulo, Francisco Venegas and Javier Aquino. The decision of whether to stay in the first team squad or go out on loan again will depend on the new team coach. So far it is known that Diego Cocca is the favorite of the board.
