Atlético Morelia so well that it had seen itself as a visitor in its first two games, that in the current season of the Expansion League, in its third it received a 3-0 blow, from the Tapatíos it won its duel of yesterday, even the top lost. The Morelianos played away from their field in the first two matches and won eight units and in their stadium they also came out ahead to place themselves at the top with 11 units. Thanks to that good step, it was expected that against Cimarrones, who had not won, they would tie their third away victory, but things were very different. However, we can affirm that it was a very misleading marker, since Morelia never stopped looking for the goal and the score became looser against them, receiving the last two goals in stoppage time.

By the way, the pleasant surprise for the people of Culiacán is that at 94 minutes of running time, the 20-year-old culichi Cristian Sebastián Rodríguez Leyva entered the field and in the first overflow he made on the left side, he sent the center that became the third goal for the Cimarrones. Without a doubt, it was the classic dream debut for Sebastián in the Expansion League.

IN FAMILY. After almost a month of being under the total care of his health by the soccer players’ hairdresser Francisco Quintero Arámburo, we are very satisfied with the improvement progress he has had and above all that he has already reunited with his family to continue with his stage of rehabilitation.

The last 10 days that we were with the popular Ridjar Quintero, was the same time that your server could not be next to his family, but the truth does not weigh us down, because someone had to get Francisco out of such a precarious situation.

Of course, in order to cover all the expenses that had to be incurred in his care, it was made possible thanks to all those who supported the raffle for player Héctor Moreno’s shoes, which will take place on March 10. We are also delighted by the fact that the covid-19 test that was carried out came out negative, despite Frank Quintero’s poor physical and health condition. But it is good to add that the aforementioned has not yet won the battle, because getting out of such an acute addiction to alcoholism so soon is not easy and I think it is just beginning for him, but the best of all is that he is already next to his family, to whom they will surely continue to give all the support they gave me, the good friends of soccer. Thank you all and of course we will closely follow the rehabilitation of this picturesque character from the Morelos neighborhood.

FIRST. For no one and it is a surprise that technical directors are dismissed every so often and the first in this edition of Mexican soccer was Marcelo Méndez from Atlético de San Luis.

With 10 games without winning, three in a row in the current circuit and six as visitors, the board decided to thank the helmsman. And the truth is that whoever comes with the San Luisinos, we don’t see where he can get a team out of the hole that has as its figure a player who almost beat him at 40 years old.

